Iwobi Orchestrates, Lookman Delivers: Five Takeaways From Nigeria’s Rout Of Mozambique

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). They did that in grand style, feasting on the Mambas of Mozambique.

With a 4-0 victory, Nigeria are the first team to record the biggest win so far in the continental showpiece.\

A brace from the talismanic Victor Osimhen and one each from Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams were enough for the Super Eagles to land in the quarter-finals.

Eric Chelle’s men made it four wins out of four while maintaining a clean sheet in the process.

Five Takeaways From Nigeria vs Mozambique

Here are five key observations from Nigeria’s clash with the Mambas of Mozambique.

Osimhen, Lookman Shine Lead Nigeria’s Charge

Going into the AFCON, Osimhen and Lookman were expected to spearhead the Super Eagles’ charge for the continental crown.

The players, who won the African Player of the Year awards in 2023 and 2024, have lived up to that tag now, leading Nigeria’s quest for a fourth AFCON trophy.

On Tuesday, both scored three goals to help Nigeria reach the last four. Osimhen has now bagged three goals in the tournament, the same as Lookman. But the latter has four assists so far, putting him in contention for the player of the competition prize.

For every attacking move, Lookman was an ever-present figure. The pace and trickery of the Atalanta man were too much for the Mozambicans to deal with on the night in Fez.

Iwobi’s Pivotal Role

But for all of their goals and assists, one man was in the midfield dictating play with his precision passes: Alex Iwobi. The Fulham man, who has been the subject of intense criticism for his performances with the Super Eagles, is on fire this AFCON. His pre-assists have been instrumental to Nigeria’s flying start to life in Morocco. The former Arsenal player showed why he is one of Nigeria’s best creators.

With Frank Onyeka being a mainstay in midfield, Iwobi has been able to dictate play almost comfortably, combining effectively with the front men and doing some defending when necessary.

He is expected to continue in that fine form as the Super Eagles push for another crown.

A first clean sheet at AFCON 2025

Iwobi’s creativity may have been crucial to Nigeria’s goalscoring form at the AFCON – the Super Eagles have found the net 12 times in four games, the highest in the competition so far. For all of their goals, however, concerns over the defensive setup have become pronounced, especially when the team conceded in all group stage games, notably, letting two in against Tunisia despite racing into a 3-0 lead.

But for the first time in the 2025 AFCON, the three-time African champions were not breached, keeping a cleansheet in a game where goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was barely tested.

Calvin Baseey, though rarely troubled in defence, was similar to a brick wall for Nigeria when called upon. He and Samuel Ajayi showed an air of confidence and composure typical of the Italian defence of old. They were able to deny Mozambique a shot on target throughout the match.

A Deserved Reward for Ako Adams

Apart from keeping a cleansheet, one player who shone like a million stars against the Mambas was Akor Adams. The hardworking Sevilla man scored Nigeria’s fourth goal in the game, a reward for his pressing, consistency and versatility that saw him terrorise the Southern Africans.

An Altercation on the Pitch

While the victory was effortless, an off-field altercation between Osimhen and Lookman threatened to take the shine off the team. The Galatasaray forward was seen exchanging words with his teammate when the Super Eagles were already 3-0 up.

Osimhen was later subbed and stormed into the tunnel at the final whistle. But Lookman says there are no issues with his teammate.

What Next For Nigeria?

Now that the Mozambique game is over, the Super Eagles await the winner of the match between Algeria and DR Congo to know their next foe.

If they get Algeria, Nigeria will be hoping to avenge their 2019 semi-final defeat in the AFCON after Riyad Mahrez sealed victory in the 95th minute for the North Africans.

And if DR Congo scale through, the three-time champions would be seeking to restore pride and get one over The Leopards, who defeated them in the final of the World Cup play-off.

That match is on Saturday, with the winner booking a ticket to the semi-final.