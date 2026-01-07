Gov Lawal Inspects Projects, Says Zamfara Making Progress

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has said that his administration’s rescue mission is on course and yielding the desired results.

The governor stated this on Wednesday while inspecting the state government’s ongoing projects in the Shinkafi Local Government Area.

READ ALSO: Gov Lawal Pledges Investment In Human Capital, Others, Unveils Zamfara Development Plan

A statement by the spokesperson of the governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that in Shinkafi, Governor Lawal launched an empowerment programme by the member representing Shinkafi/Zurmi Federal Constituency, Bello Shinkafi.

The empowerment targets 2,000 people who received cars, tricycles, motocycles, and sewing machines, among others.

During the visit, Lawal inspected the Women and Children Welfare Clinic (WCWC) Primary Healthcare Centre in Shinkafi Town, which was awarded for total renovation.

The governor also visited the renovated General Hospital in Shinkafi and the ongoing new Referral Hospital project in the same town.

Healthcare

At the Emirs’ palace, the governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to capital projects across local government areas.

“We are in Shinkafi today to inspect numerous key projects of my administration and to launch the empowerment program of Bello Hasan, member representing Shinkafi/Zurmi constituency.

“We have fully renovated and equipped the General Hospital in Shinkafi.

“The abandoned hospital now features state-of-the-art equipment capable of addressing the emergency needs of the people,” he said.

He further said that the referral hospital would ease a significant burden for people battling illnesses who are seeking serious medical attention.

“The Referral Hospital will be a game changer not only in Shinkafi LGA but also for the Zamfara North Senatorial Zone.

“The state government acquired the former Bafarawa Institute and will house the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the Zamfara State University. The school is undergoing serious work to complete it for effective utilization,” he added.

Governor Lawal also commended the lawmaker for the empowerment and urged other stakeholders to prioritise human development.