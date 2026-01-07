Iran Army Chief Threatens Response To Trump And Netanyahu’s ‘Threats’

The demonstrations have yet to reach the scale of the 2022 to 2023 movement, let alone that of the mass 2009 street protests that followed disputed elections.

But the economic protests have attracted international attention, including from the leaders of the Islamic republic’s international foes.

“We’re watching it very closely. If they start killing people like they have in the past, I think they’re going to get hit very hard by the United States,” Trump told reporters on Sunday.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, told Israel’s cabinet, “We stand in solidarity with the struggle of the Iranian people and with their aspirations for freedom, liberty, and justice.”

On Monday, the Iranian foreign ministry accused Trump and Netanyahu of inciting violence and trying to undermine Iran’s national unity.

The war in June began with an unprecedented Israeli attack on Iranian military and nuclear facilities.

The United States briefly took part in the strikes, hitting three major Iranian nuclear sites.

AFP