Morocco Scholarship: FG Dismisses Claims Of Abandoning Nigerian Students

The Federal Government has described as misleading and “deliberately crafted to misinform the public,” media reports that Nigerian students on scholarship in Morocco have been abandoned.

In a statement signed by Boriowo Folasade, the Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, clarified that no Nigerian student on a valid Federal Government scholarship has been abandoned.

“The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, has clarified that no Nigerian student on a valid Federal Government scholarship has been abandoned. All beneficiaries duly enrolled under the Bilateral Education Scholarship (BES) Programme prior to 2024 have received payments up to the 2024 budget year, in line with the Federal Government’s obligations,” the statement read.

“Any temporary delays in outstanding payments are attributable to fiscal constraints and are currently being addressed through ongoing engagements between the Federal Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Finance.”

According to the statement, no new bilateral scholarship awards were made in October 2025 or at any time thereafter.

The government noted that the documents being circulated to suggest otherwise are fake, unauthenticated, and constitute a calculated attempt to mislead the public and discredit government policy.

“Dr Alausa explained that the decision to discontinue government-funded bilateral scholarships abroad followed a comprehensive policy review, which established that Nigeria now possesses sufficient capacity within its universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education to deliver the affected programmes locally.

“Consequently, only scholarships that are fully funded by foreign governments are now being supported, with all financial obligations borne entirely by the host countries,” the statement added.

The Federal Government also reiterated its commitment to ensuring that students already enrolled under the previous arrangements will continue to be supported until the completion of their programmes.

It stressed that students who may prefer to discontinue their studies abroad may formally write to the Director, Department of Scholarship Awards.

“Such students are being offered the option of returning to Nigeria, where they will be seamlessly reintegrated into appropriate tertiary institutions of their choice. The Federal Government will also cover their return travel costs to ensure a smooth and orderly transition,” the statement concluded.

The government noted that it would eliminate inefficiencies and abuses within the scholarship system, stressing that past practices that sponsored overseas training for courses already well established in Nigeria placed avoidable financial burdens on the nation.

It also reaffirmed that the ongoing reforms are therefore aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and the prudent management of public resources.

This followed a video that went viral on social media showing that Nigerian students studying in Morocco under the Federal Government scholarship scheme were facing hardships, including homelessness and a lack of medical support.

The video shared on X showed activist Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, speaking with several Nigerian students in Morocco who alleged they had not received financial support for years despite being scholarship recipients.