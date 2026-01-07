Police Launch Manhunt For Killers Of Five Oyo Forest Rangers

The police have begun a manhunt for the gunmen responsible for the attack on the National Forest Rangers’ office at Oloka Village, Oyo State, which left five officers dead.

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, CP Femi Haruna, disclosed this during an on-the-spot security assessment of the affected area on Wednesday.

Haruna was accompanied by heads of sister security agencies and the commandant of the National Forest Rangers.

The CP assessed the security situation of the facility and held an interactive session with community leaders of Oloka Community, where he expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives and reassured them of the unwavering commitment of the Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with other security agencies, to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

Haruna, however, said contrary to some media reports, the attack was solely directed at the NFRs’ office, and the swift, proactive deployment of police personnel prevented any further escalation in the surrounding community.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the attackers, numbering about 12, emerged from adjoining bushes, opened sporadic gunfire on the rangers’ office, and fled the scene.

“The Oyo State Police Command reiterates its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property across the state and assures the public that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the swift apprehension of the suspects and their eventual prosecution.

“Immediately upon receiving information about the attack, the CP deployed all available operatives and operational assets to the area, thereby preventing further attack by the assailants and averting a potential breakdown of law and order.

“The Area Commander, DPO Ikoyi Division, Tactical Teams, and other operatives were tasked to move to the scene, secure the area, protect, and gather evidence,” a statement by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ayanlade Olayinka, partly read.

He said that the remains of the fallen officers had since been deposited, while the scene of the attack was “forensically swept” to collect all available evidence.

“In furtherance of ongoing security measures, the Commissioner of Police directed the reinforcement of deployed personnel, including the deployment of additional intelligence operatives, alongside tactical teams and mobile personnel, to strengthen surveillance, intelligence gathering, and rapid response capabilities within the axis.

“The CP further mandated that no stone should be left unturned in ensuring the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of this heinous act. Investigation has commenced, and credible evidence is already yielding promising leads to aid the identification, arrest, and prosecution of those responsible,” the statement added.