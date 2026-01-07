×

Snow Forces 140 Paris Flight Cancellations

Six people have died in weather-related accidents in France during Europe's bitterest cold snap this winter so far.

Updated January 7, 2026
This photograph shows a road sign, covered with snow, on the General Marguerite avenue during a snowfall in Paris on January 7, 2026. Snow and ice are affecting northern and western France, a phenomenon of “rare magnitude in the current climate” according to Meteo-France, which is expected to cause significant restrictions on roads and air transport.

                            

Around 100 flights were cancelled at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport on Wednesday morning because of snowfall and fierce cold, and a further 40 at the French capital’s Orly airport, France’s transport minister said.

The disruption had been predicted late Tuesday, with Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot telling CNews television he was “hoping the situation returns to normal this afternoon”.

 

A snowplough clears the road from the snow in Lisieux, northwestern France, on January 7, 2026. Snow and ice are affecting northern and western France, a phenomenon of rare magnitude in the current climate, according to Meteo-France, which is expected to cause significant restrictions on roads and air transport. (Photo by Lou BENOIST / AFP)

 

All public bus services in Paris and the surrounding suburbs were also suspended due to icy roads, though the vast majority of metro and suburban rail systems were working, transport officials said.

The Meteo France weather service said 38 of the country’s 96 mainland departments were on alert for heavy snow and black ice, with three to seven centimetres (around one to three inches) of snow already accumulated.

It said the cold snap was of “rare intensity for the season,” and authorities had already warned people in the Paris region to avoid unnecessary travel and work at home if possible on Wednesday.

 

Pedestrians walk down the stairs in front of the Sacre Coeur Basilica, in Montmartre, during heavy snowfalls, in Paris, on January 7, 2026. All buses in Paris and the surrounding region gradually stopped running at around 7 am due to renewed snowfall in the area and returned to their depots, according to announcements by Ile-de-France Mobilités (IDFM) and RATP. Snow and ice are affecting northern and western France, a phenomenon of rare magnitude in the current climate, according to Meteo-France, which is expected to cause significant restrictions on roads and air transport. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

