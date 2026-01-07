US Introduces $15,000 Visa Bond For Nigerians, Others

Nigerians and other travellers applying for the United States’ B1/B2 visas may be required to post bonds of up to $15,000, according to a new travel restriction by the US State Department.

Visa bonds are financial guarantees required by the Department for certain foreign nationals from countries classified as high-risk, who are applying for B1/B2 visas for business or tourism purposes.

The development further tightens entry conditions for travellers, following the introduction of partial US travel restrictions on Nigeria a week earlier.

According to information published on the US Department of State’s website, Travel.State.Gov, the fees paid without the direction of a consular officer will not be refunded, and do not guarantee automatic visa issuance.

Of the listed nations, African countries accounted for 24 of the 38, including Nigeria, in the updated list released by the Department on Tuesday.

The Department of State said nationals from the listed countries have been identified as requiring visa bonds, with implementation dates shown in parentheses.

Countries affected include Algeria (21 January 2026), Angola (21 January 2026), Antigua and Barbuda (21 January 2026), Bangladesh (21 January 2026), Benin (21 January 2026), Bhutan (1 January 2026), Botswana (1 January 2026), Burundi (21 January 2026), Cabo Verde (21 January 2026), Central African Republic (1 January 2026), Côte d’Ivoire (21 January 2026), Cuba (21 January 2026), Djibouti (21 January 2026), Dominica (21 January 2026).

Others are; Fiji (21 January 2026), Gabon (21 January 2026), The Gambia (11 October 2025), Guinea (1 January 2026), Guinea-Bissau (1 January 2026), Kyrgyzstan (21 January 2026), Malawi (20 August 2025), Mauritania (23 October 2025), Namibia (1 January 2026), Nepal (21 January 2026).

The rest are; Nigeria (21 January 2026), São Tomé and Príncipe (23 October 2025), Senegal (21 January 2026), Tajikistan (21 January 2026), Tanzania (23 October 2025), Togo (21 January 2026), Tonga (21 January 2026), Turkmenistan (1 January 2026), Tuvalu (21 January 2026), Uganda (21 January 2026), Vanuatu (21 January 2026), Venezuela (21 January 2026), Zambia (20 August 2025), and Zimbabwe (21 January 2026).

In Nigeria’s case, the US cited the presence and operations of radical Islamic terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State in certain parts of the country, resulting in “substantial screening and vetting difficulties.”

The implementation dates vary by country, with Nigeria’s date set for January 21, 2026.

An overstay rate of 5.56 per cent for B1/B2 visas and 11.90 per cent for F, M, and J visas was also cited as a justification for Nigeria’s inclusion. As a result, the travel suspension covered immigrant visas as well as non-immigrant categories, including B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas.

The directive states that, “Any citizen or national travelling on a passport issued by one of these countries, who is otherwise found eligible for a B1/B2 visa, must post a bond of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000. The amount is determined during the visa interview.

“Applicants must also submit the Department of Homeland Security’s Form I-352. Applicants must also agree to the terms of the bond through the US Department of the Treasury’s online payment platform, Pay.gov. This requirement applies regardless of the place of application.”

READ ALSO: DisCos Revenue Rises As FG Paid ₦458.75bn Electricity Subsidies In Three Months

Nigeria was among 15 mostly African countries, including Angola, Antigua, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, The Gambia, and others, that were placed under partial travel suspensions by the US government on 16 December.

It added that Visa holders who post bonds must enter the United States through designated airports, including Boston Logan International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, and Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Bonds will only be refunded when the Department of Homeland Security records the visa holder’s departure from the United States on or before the expiration of their authorised stay, when the applicant does not travel before the visa expires, or when a traveller applies for and is denied admission at a US port of entry.