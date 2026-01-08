Apapa Customs Reports ₦2.93trn Revenue In 2025

The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has recorded a remarkable ₦2.93 trillion in revenue for 2025, representing a 24.32% increase from the ₦2.36 trillion collected in 2024.

Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, the Customs Area Controller, announced the figures in Lagos through the command’s Public Relations Officer, Isah Sulaiman.

He credited the surge in revenue to focused leadership, disciplined personnel, strategic technology deployment, and improved compliance by importers.

The command also seized illicit cargo valued at ₦12.63 billion, including cocaine, tramadol, and other prohibited items, with seized consignments handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The implementation of advanced systems such as the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS/B’Odogwu), along with initiatives like the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) and One-Stop Shop (OSS) programs, has enhanced transparency, efficiency, and faster cargo clearance, the statement said.

Comptroller Oshoba expressed optimism that 2026 could deliver even stronger results, citing plans to expand automation, strengthen enforcement, and deepen inter-agency collaboration.

He added that the strong performance of Apapa Customs reflected a broader trend of improved revenue generation for Nigeria’s ports, signaling positive prospects for government finances and trade facilitation.

Beyond revenue collection, Oshoba disclosed that the command intercepted 53 containers carrying illicit drugs and prohibited items during the year.

The seized items included cocaine, Canadian Loud, tramadol, and expired pharmaceutical products, with a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N12.63 billion.

“Several of the seizures were handed over to relevant agencies, including the NDLEA and NAFDAC, for further investigation and prosecution,” he said.

Looking ahead, Oshoba revealed plans to introduce the FS6000 cargo scanning system, a non-intrusive inspection technology capable of scanning up to 200 containers per hour.

He said the initiative would further strengthen enforcement while facilitating faster cargo clearance.

READ ALSO: Google, Character.AI Agree To Settle Suits Involving Teen Suicide

The Apapa Customs boss commended importers, agents, and port operators for adhering to lawful trade practices, noting that their cooperation significantly boosted revenue collection.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to sustained engagement with terminal operators, shipping companies, licensed customs agents, freight forwarders, haulage operators, and the media to ensure transparency, compliance, and seamless trade operations at Apapa Port.

Oshoba expressed optimism that 2026 would deliver even stronger results, driven by the full implementation of the B’Odogwu platform, AEO and OSS initiatives, enhanced intelligence-led enforcement, and deeper inter-agency collaboration.

“We remain committed to improving our processes and strengthening collaboration to deliver even better outcomes in the coming year,” he said.