IBA Expresses Concern Over US Military Action In Venezuela

The International Bar Association (IBA) has expressed concern about the recent military intervention in Venezuela.

A statement released by IBA President, Claudio Visco,and IBA Executive Director, Mark Ellis, says regardless of any asserted justifiability, the intervention raises serious questions under international law.

The body of lawyers noted that it is fully cognisant of the grave and well-documented allegations against Nicolas Maduro and senior members of his government, including serious human rights violations, the suppression of democratic institutions, and conduct that has contributed to widespread humanitarian suffering.

According to the association, the allegations against Maduro are deeply troubling and warrant robust scrutiny and accountability both under domestic and international law, pursued through lawful mechanisms, including international or independent domestic judicial processes.

“However, the United Nations Charter, whose core principles are fully embedded in the IBA’s Constitution since 1947 and are constantly upheld by the Association, enshrine the essence of the international legal order, including the sovereign equality of states, the prohibition of intervention in matters within domestic jurisdiction, and the prohibition on the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state. These principles are binding on all UN Member States,” IBA said.

“Measures or policies aimed at coercing political change in another state, when undertaken outside internationally recognised legal frameworks, are inconsistent with these obligations and risk normalising conduct that international law was designed to prevent. Even in the face of ongoing reprehensible conduct by state leaders, adherence to international law remains essential to preserving the integrity of the rules-based international order.

IBA’s is encouraging a democratic transition in Venezuela that respects the rule of law.