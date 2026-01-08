Tinubu Applauds NGX N100trn Milestone, Charges Nigerians To Invest More Locally

President Bola Tinubu is excited over the Nigerian capital market surpassing the N100 trillion benchmark.

Tinubu, in a statement by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, described this achievement as a historic milestone and a strong signal of renewed investor confidence in the economy.

“With the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) crossing the historic N100 trillion market capitalisation mark, the country is witnessing the birth of a new economic reality and rejuvenation,” the statement partly read.

The NGX All-Share Index closed 2025 with a 51.19 per cent return, eclipsing the 37.65 per cent recorded in 2024 and outperforming major global indices, including the S&P 500 and FTSE 100.

Tinubu said the performance places Nigeria among the world’s best-performing equity markets, adding that the country is no longer a frontier market to be ignored but a destination where value is being unlocked.

The ex-Lagos State governor said several companies across key sectors have recorded strong performances.

He cited industrial firms that have localised supply chains and a resilient banking sector driven by technological innovation.

According to him, the pipeline of new listings on the NGX is robust, with indigenous energy companies, technology firms, telecom operators and infrastructure-related businesses seeking to access the capital market to fund expansion.

On the broader economy, Tinubu said inflation has continued to decelerate following initial challenges from reforms, dropping from a 24-month high of 34.8 per cent in December 2024 to 14.45 per cent by November 2025, with projections of 12 per cent in 2026 and a possible drop below 10 per cent before the end of the year.

He added that monetary tightening and the removal of “ways and means” financing have helped stabilise the naira, while investments in agriculture have contributed to easing inflationary pressures.

President Tinubu pledged to continue pursuing policies aimed at building a transparent, inclusive, and high-growth economy, driven by tax and fiscal reforms that took full effect from January 1, describing the ₦100 trillion market capitalisation as a strong signal of Nigeria’s economic resilience and productivity.