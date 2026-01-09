Lagos Assembly Passes ₦4.44 Trillion 2026 Budget

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the ₦4,444,509,776,438 budget of ‘Shared Prosperity’ for 2026 into law.

The budget, which was passed on Thursday, prioritises infrastructure, education, healthcare, economic growth, and social development, with over 52% allocated to capital projects to drive inclusive growth across the state.

While presenting the report on the floor of the House, the Chairman, Committee on Economic Planning and Budget, Olumoh Lukmon said the approved budget consists of ₦2.11 trillion for recurrent expenditure and ₦2.34 trillion for capital projects.

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa thereafter directed the Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko to forward a clean copy of the budget to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his assent.

READ ALSO: 2026 Budget Will Solidify Reforms Gains, FG Reassures Nigerians

BREAKING NEWS ! Lagos State’s ₦4.4 trillion 2026 Budget of Shared Prosperity has been passed into law today by the Lagos State House of Assembly. The budget prioritises infrastructure, education, healthcare, economic growth, and social development, with over 52% allocated to… pic.twitter.com/QIGmMBPZLa — LagosHouseOfAssembly (@lshaofficial) January 8, 2026 Advertisement

READ ALSO: Rivers Exco Approves ₦1.8trn 2026 Budget Proposal

Sanwo-Olu had on Tuesday, 25th November, 2025 presented the 2026 Appropriation Bill to members of the House of Assembly.

The same was committed to committee on Appropriation with other standing Committees of the House as Sub-Committees for necessary scrutiny of Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDAs proposals under their purview.

In another development, the Lagos State Harmonized Taxes and Levies (Approved list for Collection) Bill 2025 and Registration of LIS PENDEND Bill 2024 were read for the first time.