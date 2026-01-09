Rivers Crisis: Only Fasts, Prayers Can Save Gov Fubara – Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has weighed in on the crisis rocking oil-rich state, saying only fasting and prayers can save Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Fayose advised Fubara to reconcile with his estranged political godfather and predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who now serves as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

“Many prayers would be said to save Fubara. So many fasts and prayers would be the only thing that would save Fubara in this one,” Fayose said.

Fubara and the Rivers State House of Assembly have been at loggerheads over the governor’s inability to present the 2026 budget.

The lawmakers have initiated impeachment proceedings against the governor, accusing him of spending the state’s funds without approval from the parliament.

Most of the Rivers lawmakers are loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who is campaigning against Fubara’s re-election.

Wike had accused Fubara of reneging on the peace agreement they both signed before President Bola Tinubu lifted the emergency rule in Rivers, paving the way for his return to office.

Fayose blamed the Rivers governor for the crisis, accusing him of not keeping to the agreements reached in Abuja.

The ex-Ekiti governor recalled how he was in Port Harcourt during Fubara’s swearing in as governor in 2023, saying Wike never envisaged that Fubara would betray him.

“My prayer is that God will enter his mind. The President will help calm him down, to remind the danger. One will be in his house before he realises (the danger).

“I never knew this incident would happen between Governor Fubara and Governor Wike now. I was seated on the high table the day Fubara was sworn in. I told Wike I want to say one or two things to tell Governor Fubara not to betray you.

“He said, ‘I should not say it, he cannot do it.’ In my own usual way of telling people the truth, I came out and said ‘My brother, lock all the windows, don’t listen to people. This Wike are people that brought you, remain with them, don’t look for Wike’s trouble.’”