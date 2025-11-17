Expulsion Of Wike, Fayose, Others From PDP Didn’t Follow Due Process — Dachung Bagos

A former member representing Jos South-East Constituency at the House of Representatives, Dachung Bagos, has faulted the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and 10 others by the Umar Damagum-led Peoples Democratic Party.

He said disciplinary moves taken without following the PDP constitution were like taking actions at a market square.

“They are supposed to have been a disciplinary committee before suspending or even expelling someone [with] just a voice vote,” Bagos said on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Monday.

Asked whether he thought the disciplinary action should have been taken a long time ago,” the former lawmaker said, “The most important thing is: Was due process followed?

“For me, that’s where I stand, even if it were now or it were late, a lot of things, if you want to make your house clear and clean, you need to do some house cleaning.

“So if the house cleaning wasn’t done on time or if due process wasn’t followed to do the house cleaning, then what you see at the end of the day is what will happen.”

Bagos also said that with the crisis in the party, he does not see light at the end of the tunnel.

“We shouldn’t be political with the truth. For me, I’ve always told my people, I’ve always stood for the truth.

“So for now, as it is, I don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Party Convention

The PDP had, during its national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15, expelled Wike, a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, and the national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, from the party for anti-party activities.

Other chieftains expelled were Umar Bature, Adeyemi Ajibade, SAN; Mohammed Abdulrahman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, Austine Nwachukwu, Abraham Amah, George Turner, and Chief Dan Orbih.

A chieftain of the PDP, Bode George, had moved the motion for the expulsion of 11 key members, citing what he described as activities inconsistent with the party’s collective interest as reasons for the move.

The chairman of the PDP in Bauchi State seconded the motion.

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Muhammed, put the vote forward for members to adopt and ratify the expulsion of those involved.

But that decision did not receive the support of the governors of Adamawa and Plateau states, Ahmadu Fintiri and Caleb Mutfwang, respectively.

Fintiri, who is also the Chairman of the PDP 2025 Elective National Convention, noted that the decision was not in the best interest of the party.

He said he would not be party to any attempt that could further plunge the PDP into unending crisis.

Mutfwang stated that the issue was neither discussed by the PDP Governors’ Forum nor the National Executive Committee (NEC) before the motion was presented.

He said that the proposal did not reflect his position on the matter.

He further noted that expelling the party leaders at this crucial time was not a strategic step toward resolving the internal challenges currently confronting the PDP.

The expulsion created a new twist in the crisis rocking the opposition.