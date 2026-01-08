UPDATED: Rivers Assembly Begins Impeachment Proceedings Against Fubara

The political landscape in Rivers State took another turn on Thursday when members of the state’s House of Assembly began impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

They are being accused of gross misconduct.

During plenary presided over by the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, the Majority Leader, Rivers State House of Assembly, Major Jack, read out the notice of allegations and gross misconduct against Fubara.

Relying on Section 188 of the Nigerian Constitution, Jack reeled out seven points of alleged gross misconduct against Fubara.

Some of the accusations include the demolition of the Assembly Complex, extra budgetary spending, withholding funds meant for the Assembly Service Commission, a refusal to obey the supreme court on the financial autonomy of the house.

Twenty-six members of the Rivers State House of Assembly signed the notice.

After Jack laid his notice before the Speaker, who said the notice will be served to the governor in seven days, the deputy leader, Linda Stewart also brought forward a notice of gross misconduct against Odu.

Some of the gross misconducts allegations included reckless and unconstitutional spending of public funds, obstruction of the House of Assembly from performing her constitutional duties as outlined by the 1999 Constitution, conniving to allow unauthorized persons to occupy offices without proper screening by the legitimate House of Assembly.

Other allegations were that she approached another group of people for budgetary approval instead of the legitimate Rivers State House of Assembly, seizure of salaries and allowances accruing to the RSHA and the Assembly Service Commission.

Second Impeachment Move

The move is the second attempt by the lawmakers to impeach Gov Fubara and his deputy, following a similar one in March 2025.

In the notice signed by 26 members of the Rivers Assembly at that time, the lawmakers accused Fubara and Odu of gross misconduct after the governor fell out with the immediate governor of the state, Nyesom Wike.

Following escalating tensions in the oil-rich state, President Bola Tinubu intervened and declared a state of emergency.

Suspension, Defection to APC

The president suspended Fubara, his deputy and the Rivers Assembly for six months, and said the development is “required by section 305(5) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

He appointed Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd) as the administrator of the state.

Fubara returned after six months as governor following a reconciliatory move brokered between him, Wike, who is the FCT Minister, and the lawmakers.

In December, Fubara left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under whose platform he was elected in 2023, and became a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defection came days after 16 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly joined the APC.