AFCON: Tinubu Hails Super Eagles Over Quarter-Final Win

President Bola Tinubu has praised the Super Eagles following their emphatic 2–0 victory over Algeria in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

Nigeria booked a place in the semi-finals with a commanding performance at the Grand Stade de Marrakech, ending Algeria’s impressive defensive run in the tournament.

The Desert Foxes had conceded just one goal prior to the encounter, but were undone by Nigeria’s intensity and clinical finishing in the second half.

Reacting shortly after the final whistle, President Tinubu took to X to commend the team’s display.

“Brilliant performance… inspiring. Go, Super Eagles! You have the support of all Nigerians,” he wrote, with hashtags #Naija4TheWin and #AFCON2025.

After a goalless first half, Nigeria took the lead in the 47th minute through Victor Osimhen’s header from Bruno Onyemaechi’s cross.

Ten minutes later, Akor Adams doubled the advantage following a precise assist from Osimhen, set up by Alex Iwobi.

Nigeria dominated throughout, creating multiple chances and keeping Algeria under pressure, while Algeria failed to register a single shot on target.

Late substitutions, including Moses Simon, helped Nigeria control the closing stages comfortably.

Osimhen Thanks Fans

Speaking after the match, Osimhen thanked Nigerian supporters for their backing.

“Hello to the Super Eagles fans. Thank you so much for your support worldwide.

“This victory was not easy, and I’m happy that the team got the win against Algeria.

“Thank you for your support. We will continue to build on this momentum and hopefully get to the final and win it,” he said.

The victory sets up a high-profile semi-final clash between Nigeria and tournament hosts Morocco.

With confidence high and their attacking unit in form, the Super Eagles appear well-positioned to challenge for a fourth continental title.

President Tinubu has consistently shown support for the national team, having fulfilled previously pledged rewards for the Super Eagles’ 2023 AFCON campaign and fully backing Nigeria’s participation in the 2025 tournament.

Also, after the Super Falcons’ 2024 WAFCON victory, the President, in July 2025, pledged national honours (OON), a three-bedroom apartment in Abuja, and cash rewards of $100,000 each for the players and $50,000 each for the technical crew members.