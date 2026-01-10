NARD Threatens To Resume Nationwide Strike Despite Court Order

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) at the University of Port Harcourt has joined its national body in demanding the full implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Federal Government, threatening to resume nationwide strike despite a court order.

The MoU, based on NARD’s nineteen-point demands, addresses critical welfare, remuneration, and professional practice issues affecting resident doctors across Nigeria.

Justice Emmanuel Subilim of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Abuja, on Friday, issued an order restraining NARD and its members from embarking on the strike scheduled to commence on January 12.

Justice Subilim, ruled on a motion ex parte filed by the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), following submissions by the Director of Civil Litigation at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Maimuna Lami Shiru, who led a team of ministry lawyers in moving the motion.

However, at a press briefing in Port Harcourt, NARD Uniport President, Dr. Ezinne Kalu, said the union had previously suspended its strike in November 2025, trusting that the federal government would implement the MoU.

“We had suspended our strike November last year with the agreement that the MOU that is being signed by NARD was going to be implemented by the federal government. Unfortunately, it’s not been implemented.

“Hence, we reconvened via an E-NEC, which is the highest decision-making body for the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, on the 2nd of January, 2026.

Dr. Kalu explained that the council reviewed feedback from recent engagements with FG and assessed the level of compliance with commitments made to NARD, after which it issued a communiqué signed by its National President, Dr. Mohammad Suleiman; General Secretary, Dr. Shuaibu Ibrahim; and Publicity Secretary, Abdulmajid Ibrahim.

The council expressed serious concerns over multiple issues, including the redeployment of five disengaged Resident Doctors of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, contrary to committee recommendations; delays in processing promotions and salary arrears; partial implementation of the Professional Allowance Table; ambiguity in entry-level placements; and continued exclusion from Specialist Allowance payments.

Other concerns highlighted include delayed House Officers’ salaries, re-categorisation of membership certificates, slow regulation of locum engagements, prolonged work hours, stalled Collective Bargaining Agreement processes, unpaid salaries and allowances across multiple institutions, unresolved arrears affecting about 40% of members, deteriorating infrastructure and outdated equipment in health facilities, delays in Special Pension Benefits, and slow progress on other previously agreed demands.

The National Executive Council demanded immediate government action, including the reinstatement of the five Lokoja doctors, payment of all arrears, full implementation of the Professional Allowance Table, clarification on entry-level placements, payment of Specialist Allowances, and settlement of House Officers’ salaries, among others.

The council warned that failure to implement the agreement would force the union to resume the previously suspended indefinite strike starting at 12:00 a.m. on Monday, January 12, 2026.

It directed all members in the nation’s ninety-one tertiary health institutions to withdraw services completely and indefinitely until the Federal Government and the affected State Governments demonstrate clear, concrete, and genuine commitment to addressing the Association’s demands.

NARD also instructed its leadership nationwide to commence coordinated peaceful protests if the federal government fails to act.

The council expressed appreciation to key government officials and institutions for their support, including Didi Esther Wilson-Jack, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Senator Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health; Alh. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Labour and Employment, and Chief Wale Edun, Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance.