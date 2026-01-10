×

UN Security Council Plans Emergency Meeting On Ukraine Monday

The latest strikes left half of the residential buildings in Kyiv without heating in sub-zero temperatures, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.

By Channels Television
Updated January 10, 2026
The United Nations Security Council meets on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, at the UN headquarters in New York on March 25, 2024. – After more than five months of war, the UN Security Council for the first time passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The United States, Israel’s ally which vetoed previous drafts, abstained. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

 

The UN Security Council will meet Monday to discuss Ukraine, a revised schedule showed, after Kyiv’s mayor urged residents to leave the capital due to mass heating outages caused by Russian strikes.

“The Russian Federation has reached an appalling new level of war crimes and crimes against humanity by its terror against civilians,” Ukrainian ambassador Andriy Melnyk said in a letter to the Security Council seen by AFP on Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference with US President Donald Trump following talks at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 28, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

 

The Kremlin also confirmed firing an Oreshnik ballistic missile on Ukraine for the second time since the war began in February 2022.

 

Smoke comes out from a damaged residential building following an air strike in Kyiv on November 14, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Almost every district in Kyiv came under “massive” attack Friday morning, the Ukrainian capital’s mayor said, with a death reported hours after AFP journalists heard explosions in the city centre. (Photo by OLEKSII FILIPPOV / AFP)

 

“The Russian Federation regime officially claims that it used an intermediate-range ballistic missile, the so-called ‘Oreshnik’, against the Lviv region,” the ambassador’s letter continued.

“Such a strike represents a grave and unprecedented threat to the security of the European continent.”

 

In this handout photograph taken on November 29, 2025, and released on November 30, 2025, by the press service of the 65th Mechanized Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces, a Ukrainian serviceman sits in a ? -72 tank at an undisclosed location in the Zaporizhzhia region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Andriy Andriyenko / 65th Mechanized Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces / AFP) 

 

Moscow claims the Oreshnik, which can be equipped with both nuclear and conventional warheads, is impossible to stop

Ukraine’s request for the emergency UNSC meeting was supported by six members — France, Latvia, Denmark, Greece, Liberia, and the United Kingdom — diplomatic sources told AFP.

 

AFP

