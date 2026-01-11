EFCC Not On A Witch-Hunt Of Malami, Opposition Politicians, Says Olukoyede

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says its operations are not targeted at members of the opposition, but it is handling cases irrespective of political parties.

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, said this in an exclusive interview with Channels Television, saying the agency’s investigation of a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, is not politically-related.

“Let me tell you about that particular former attorney-general that you are talking about — there is nothing personal in this matter. If Nigeria is to move forward, all of us must agree that this fight must be fought without being partisan, and that’s what I want Nigerians to understand and to agree with us,” Olukayode said in the interview aired on Sunday Politics.

“So now I want to tell Nigerians that the investigation of this man predated me in office, and a lot of people don’t know that. Yes, I edited the investigation file. What I did was to ensure that the investigation was carried out in a very professional and thorough manner.”

“He has been under investigation for almost two and a half years. The file was opened not even under me. I inherited it, and for the past over two years I’ve been in office, we’ve been painstakingly carrying out the investigation, trying to establish some of these offenses and all of that,” the EFCC czar said.

“Not until I was convinced that we had a watertight case — and Nigerians are witnesses — so there’s nothing personal about it. I don’t understand the issue of persecution and all of that.”

The EFCC took the immediate past AGF, his wife, and son to court on a 16-count alleged money laundering charge.

On January 7, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja granted them bail for ₦500 million with two sureties.

According to the judge, the sureties must have landed property in Asokoro, Maitama, and Gwarinpa.

Justice Nwite added that they must submit their travel documents to the court.

Before being granted bail, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kebbi State, had accused the commission of witch-hunt and political victimisation in Malami’s case.

“In other words, as a law enforcement agency, the EFCC must not only enforce the law but must also be seen to enforce the law. But when a law enforcement agency is biased and selective, it presents a serious challenge to the country it is meant to serve,” it alleged.