I’ve Never Been Involved In Any Fraudulent Activity — EFCC Chair

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, says his public service records are clean, and he has never been a beneficiary of corruption.

​Olukoyede made the comment during an exclusive interview with Channels Television, which aired on Sunday. ​

“I’d like to tell Nigerians here, with every sense of responsibility, all through my service in the public sector, as Chief of Staff, in the EFCC, as Secretary in the EFCC, and I make bold to say that I’ve never been involved in any fraudulent activity,” the EFCC chief said.

​He said, “I’ve never been involved in any fraudulent activities. I serve as Chief of Staff, no Nigerian, and I challenge anybody to say, ‘Oh, this man has ever collected one bottle of Coke or one naira to influence my sense of judgement in carrying out my responsibility.’”

​“As Secretary, I’ve got to manage assets and to dispose of assets. You can’t trace any asset to me, nor any member of my family, as a matter of principle. And no Nigerian can say I collected one dime because of carrying out my activities,” Olukoyede stated.​

The EFCC chairman asked Nigerians to “go and investigate that,”saying he does his job with every sense of diligence and commitment. ​

“I’m telling you, I’ve never been involved in any fraudulent activity. Whether as Chief of Staff or as Secretary, and I’m telling Nigerians, if you have ever offered me a bribe, and I collected, come out and say it,” he stated. ​

Nigerians have accused the agency of going after members of the opposition and engaging in a selective fight against corruption.

​Critics claim the anti-graft organisation is being used by the Federal Government to muzzle opponents.

​But Olukoyede has dismissed the allegations, arguing that the EFCC is an independent body working to rid Nigeria of corruption.