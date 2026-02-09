Court Hears Evidence On Luxury Purchases In Ex-Petroleum Alison-Madueke’s Alleged Corruption Case

Former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has returned to court in London, as prosecutors continue presenting evidence in a high-profile corruption and bribery trial with international implications.

The Crown alleges Alison-Madueke received cash and luxury benefits in exchange for influence over oil and gas contracts.

But she denies the claims.

On Monday, jurors heard testimony from a luxury furnishings retailer and a former housekeeper, as prosecutors sought to show how high-end purchases and property use were allegedly routed through intermediaries.

The 65-year-old is accused of multiple bribery counts stemming from a years-long investigation.

The alleged offences occurred between 2011 and 2015, when she was Nigeria’s oil minister but maintained a UK address.

The UK National Crime Agency (NCA), which targets international and serious and organised crime, accused her of receiving the bribes in Britain.

Alison-Madueke is accused of accepting “financial or other advantages” from individuals linked to the Atlantic Energy and SPOG Petrochemical groups.

Both companies secured contracts with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) or its subsidiaries, according to the prosecution.

The former minister is also said to have received £100,000 ($137,000) in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, a private jet flight to Nigeria and refurbishment work and staff costs at several London properties.

Other counts allege she received school fees for her son, products from high-end shops such as London’s Harrods department store and Louis Vuitton, and further private jet flights.

President of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) between 2014 and 2015, Alison-Madueke has been involved in numerous legal cases around the world, including in the United States.

She has been on bail in Britain since she was first arrested in October 2015.

In 2023, she was formally charged with accepting bribes, which she has denied.