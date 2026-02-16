Alleged Corruption: El-Rufai Honours EFCC Invitation

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday arrived at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Abuja over ongoing investigations into alleged corruption during his tenure.

The spokesperson of the Commission, Dele Oyewale, confirmed that El-Rufai reported to the headquarters of the commission to answer questions on his administration of Kaduna.

According to the EFCC, investigators from the Commission are questioning him.

Assembly Probe

The Kaduna State House of Assembly had set up a adhoc committee to investigate the financial dealings and contractual liabilities by El-Rufai’s government.

The chairman of the ad hoc committee, Henry Zacharia, alleged that most of the loans obtained under El-Rufai’s administration were not used for the purpose for which they were obtained, while in some cases, due process was not followed in securing the loans.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Yusuf Liman, also said that a total of ₦423 billion was allegedly siphoned by El-Rufai’s administration, leaving the state with huge liabilities.

The committee, therefore, recommended the investigation and prosecution of El-Rufai and some members of his cabinet by security and anti-corruption agencies for alleged abuse of office, diversion of public funds, and money laundering.

The committee also recommended the immediate suspension of the Commissioner of Finance, Shizer Badda, who also served in the same capacity under the El-Rufai’s administration.

‘Scandalous Claims’

Responding, El-Rufai’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adekeye, affirmed the integrity of the El-Rufai administration and dismissed as “scandalous,” the claims by the committee.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai is immensely proud of his record of governance and the legacy he left in Kaduna State. This record of consistently high performance in public and private office cannot be altered by any malicious effort to use the auspices of a state legislature for defamation and undeserved smears.

“Many of the officials who served in the El-Rufai government appeared before the ad-hoc committee because of their confidence in the quality of their service and the rectitude with which they served Kaduna State. They were under no illusion that they were participating in a fair process. It was obvious that the ad hoc committee was merely going through the motions of an inquiry just to give some gloss to predetermined conclusions,” Adekeye said.

“It is sad to see such a shameful departure from any notion of decency and fairness by a state legislature. We dismiss with contempt the claims being peddled in connection with the report.

“Malam El-Rufai wishes to assure discerning Nigerians that he has served Kaduna State with integrity and to the best of his capacity, assisted by a hardworking and patriotic team. He complied with all extant laws in all his activities while he was the governor. This jaundiced probe should be disregarded as the politically motivated hatchet job it is,” he added.

Phone Tapping Claims

The invitation comes at a time when the Federal Government has filed a three-count charge against El-Rufai over the alleged interception of communications belonging to Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

The government, through the Department of State Services (DSS), filed charges against the former governor at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to the charge sheet obtained by Channels Television on Monday, the government stated that El-Rufai admitted that he and his cohorts allegedly intercepted the NSA’s phone conversations.

The charge filed at the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Abuja Judicial Division, listed the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the complainant and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai as the defendant.