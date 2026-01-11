Lagos Govt Probes Alleged Negligence In Death Of Chimamanda’s Son

The Lagos State Government has ordered an investigation into the alleged medical negligence that led to the death of Nkanu Nnamdi, the 21-month-old son of renowned Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, at a private hospital in Lagos.

The toddler, one of Adichie’s twin sons, died last Thursday after a brief illness.

In a statement, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Health, Dr Kemi Ogunyemi, described the death of a child as a profound tragedy.

Ogunyemi said that Governor Sanwo-Olu had directed the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency to immediately commence a thorough, independent and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to her, HEFAMAA has already visited the facility involved and begun a comprehensive review of all allegations and reports relating to the case.

“In line with this commitment, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency to immediately commence a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, with a view to unraveling the immediate and remote causes of the death.

“In line with this directive, HEFAMAA has since commenced investigation and has visited the facility involved as part of the ongoing inquiry. The agency will conduct a comprehensive review of all allegations and reports relating to the incident,” she said.

She noted that the agency will also collaborate with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria and other relevant regulatory bodies to ensure a credible and professional investigation.

“The investigation will examine the allegations raised, including compliance with established clinical protocols, professional conduct, patient safety standards, and the roles and responsibilities of all parties involved.

“Findings of the investigation will be made public as soon as the process is concluded, in the interest of transparency and public accountability,” the statement added.

She equally assured Lagos residents that any individual or institution found culpable of negligence, professional misconduct or regulatory violations would be sanctioned in accordance with existing laws.

Adichie, in a statement on Saturday, alleged that her son’s death resulted from what she described as “criminal negligence,” accusing the anaesthesiologist involved of being “criminally negligent, fatally casual, and careless with the precious life of a child.”

According to the author, the child initially showed symptoms of a mild cold, which later deteriorated rapidly into a severe infection.