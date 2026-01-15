Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Demands Justice

For many Nigerians at home and abroad, hospitals are meant to be places of reassurance—especially private ones. But when tragedy strikes behind hospital doors, it often exposes deeper cracks in the system.

The death of 21-month-old Nkanu Adichie-Esege, son of acclaimed author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband Dr. Ivara Esege, forced a difficult national conversation about medical care, accountability and patient safety in Nigeria.

But the family is not backing down as it formally demanded that Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, Lagos, where the child was said to have received treatment, produce complete medical records and preserve all evidence relating to the death of their son.

The demand was made in a letter dated January 10, 2026, written by top-tier law firm Pinheiro LP and signed by its founding partner, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN).



In the four-page letter addressed to the hospital’s Medical Director, Tosin Majekodunmi, the lawyers accused the hospital of “prima facie breaches of the duty of care” in the child’s treatment between January 6 and 7, 2026. Nkanu, born on March 25, 2024, died on January 7, 2026, during medical procedures at the hospital.

Lagos Govt Orders Investigation

Following public outcry, the Lagos State Government ordered an investigation into the alleged medical negligence surrounding the child’s death at the private hospital.

According to the letter from the family’s counsel, Nkanu was referred to Euracare from Atlantis Pediatric Hospital for procedures including an echocardiogram, brain MRI, PICC line insertion and lumbar puncture, in preparation for transfer to Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, where a specialist team was reportedly on standby.

The lawyers said propofol sedation was administered, but during transfer after the MRI, the child suffered sudden complications and died.

Alleged Lapses In Care

The family’s legal team raised extensive concerns about how the procedures were handled.

“A preliminary evaluation of the facts, viewed against established standards of paediatric anaesthetic and procedural care, raises serious and substantive concerns,” the letter stated.

The lawyers identified 12 specific issues, including the appropriateness and dosing of propofol, airway protection during sedation, lack of oxygen during transfer, absence of monitoring, and failure to follow paediatric anaesthesia and patient safety protocols.

“The foregoing matters disclose prima facie breaches of the duty of care owed to the deceased child,” the letter said, holding the hospital, the anaesthesiologist and attending medical staff liable for medical negligence.

The Adichie-Esege family demanded that Euracare release, within seven days, certified copies of all medical records, including admission and consent forms, drug charts, monitoring and procedural records, ICU and incident reports, names and roles of all medical personnel involved.

The hospital was also instructed to preserve all physical, electronic and digital evidence, including CCTV footage, electronic monitoring data, pharmacy logs and internal reviews.

The lawyers warned that destroying or altering evidence would amount to obstruction of justice, with legal consequences.

“Non-compliance within the 7-day window would trigger all available legal, regulatory, and judicial remedies,” the letter stated.

As of publication, Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital had not responded publicly.

A Familiar Pattern

The case adds to a troubling pattern. There have been reports of multiple incidents involving alleged hospital negligence—ranging from avoidable maternal deaths to botched surgeries and delayed emergency responses in both public and private facilities.

In several reported cases, grieving families have accused hospitals of poor monitoring, inadequate staffing, lack of emergency preparedness and attempts to withhold records. Investigations are often slow, regulatory actions are delayed, and outcomes are rarely transparent—fueling public mistrust in the healthcare system.

Earlier this week, the Kano State Hospitals Management Board ordered a thorough investigation into the death of a housewife, Aishatu Umar, whose death has been attributed to alleged medical negligence following a surgical procedure at Abubakar Imam Urology Centre, Kano.

Agbakoba Demands Healthcare Overhaul, Expert Urges Caution

Analysts agree that Nigeria’s health system needs an overhaul.

“The recent tragic loss of Nkanu Nnamdi… has once again brought this critical national crisis to the forefront of public consciousness,” A former NBA President, Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, told Channels Television.

“I am, quite honestly, not shocked that such a simple procedure at an acclaimed, reputable hospital has ended so terribly. Propofol… requires exceptional care due to its potential for cardio-respiratory failure. An overdose can be fatal, and there appears to be a strong possibility of overdose in this case,” said Agbakoba.

However, former President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Francis Faduyile, urged restraint.

“Every profession has its own ethics and regulations. Let us follow the process,” he said, questioning why the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has yet to be formally set up to investigate the allegations.

“They have lost a loved one and they are in deep grief,” he stated.

This case raises difficult questions about patient safety, regulatory oversight, and whether even elite private hospitals meet global standards. Beyond the tragedy, the outcome may shape future accountability in Nigerian healthcare—and influence whether trust can be rebuilt.