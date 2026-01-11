Alleged Negligence: Adichie, Husband Demand Medical Records From Hospital Over Son’s Death

Celebrated Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband, Ivara Esege, have asked a private hospital in Lagos, Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, to produce within seven days complete medical records and evidence preservation in relation to the tragic death of their 21-month-old son, Nkanu Adichie-Esege.

The demand was made through a letter, dated January 10, 2026, from a top-tier law firm, Pinheiro LP, and signed by the Founding Partner, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN).

In the four-page letter, the hospital was accused of “prima facie breaches of the duty of care” in the treatment of the child on January 6-7, 2026.

The child, born on March 25, 2024, died on January 7, 2026, during medical procedures at the hospital.

The letter addressed to the Medical Director of the hospital, Tosin Majekodunmi, stated that the child was referred from Atlantis Pediatric Hospital for various procedures, including an echocardiogram, brain MRI, PICC line insertion, and lumbar puncture, in preparation for transfer to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where a specialist team was awaiting.

The letter also stated that sedation with propofol was administered to the child at the hospital, but during transfer after the MRI, he experienced sudden complications resulting in his death.

The lawyers raised significant concerns about the hospital’s handling of the treatment of the child.

They alleged, “A preliminary evaluation of the facts, viewed against established standards of paediatric anaesthetic and procedural care, raises serious and substantive concerns,” and identified 12 specific issues.

“These included the appropriateness of propofol use, dosing, airway protection during sedation, lack of oxygen during transfer, absence of monitoring, and failure to follow pediatric anaesthesia and patient safety protocols.

“The foregoing matters disclose prima facie breaches of the duty of care owed to the deceased child, and held the hospital, the anaesthesiologist, and all attending medical staff liable for medical negligence that led to his death.

The letter specifically demanded that the hospital release, within seven days, certified copies of all records related to the child’s care, including admission notes, consent forms, drug charts, monitoring and procedural records, ICU reports, incident reports, and details of all involved medical personnel.

Additionally, the hospital is formally instructed to preserve all evidence relevant to this matter, whether physical, electronic, or digital,” such as CCTV footage, electronic monitoring data, pharmacy records, and internal reviews.

The lawyers warned that destroying or altering evidence after receiving the notice will be considered obstruction of justice, with legal consequences.

They stated that failure to comply within 7 days would result in further legal, regulatory, and judicial actions against the hospital and its personnel, with the plaintiffs’ rights and claims fully reserved.

“Non-compliance within the 7-day window would trigger ‘all available legal, regulatory, and judicial remedies against your hospital and all medical personnel involved, including yourself,” the letter stated, issued “without prejudice to our clients’ rights, claims, and remedies, all of which are hereby expressly reserved,” the lawyers stated.

Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital has yet to respond publicly to the letter.