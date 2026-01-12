Real Madrid Head Coach Alonso Leaves Club

Real Madrid said Monday that coach Xabi Alonso has left the Spanish giants by mutual consent, to be replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa.

A day after the team lost the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona, the club parted ways with the Basque coach and immediately appointed former Madrid player Arbeloa, who was coaching the reserve side.

“Real Madrid announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to bring his tenure as first-team coach to an end,” said the Los Blancos in a statement.

In a separate statement Madrid then announced Arbeloa would take Alonso’s place, without specifying the length of the 42-year-old’s contract.

“Arbeloa has been the coach of Castilla since June 2025 and has developed his entire coaching career in Real Madrid’s academy since 2020,” said Los Blancos.

Alonso joined in June, replacing veteran Carlo Ancelotti, but Madrid struggled to find consistency under the Basque coach and are second in La Liga, four points behind Barca.

Los Blancos were outplayed in a 3-2 defeat in Saudi Arabia on Sunday by Hansi Flick’s side, the 44-year-old’s last at the helm.

Alonso was close to the sack towards the end of 2025, but a run of five consecutive wins kept him in his position until the Super Cup defeat.

AFP