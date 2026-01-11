Liverpool’s Bradley Out For The Season With Knee Injury

Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley is set to undergo surgery on a serious knee injury, which will rule him out for the rest of the season.

The Northern Ireland international suffered the injury in the closing stages of Thursday’s 0-0 draw at Arsenal.

Gunners’ forward Gabriel Martinelli apologised after the match for attempting to push Bradley off the field in the mistaken belief he was time-wasting.

“Liverpool FC can confirm Conor Bradley has sustained a significant knee injury,” the English champions said in a statement.

“Bradley will undergo surgery in the coming days and then begin a period of rehabilitation.”

READ ALSO: Martinelli’s Hat-Trick Fires Arsenal Past Portsmouth In FA Cup

The BBC reported that the injury is not an anterior cruciate ligament tear but does involve damage to the bone and ligament.

Bradley is also a major doubt for the World Cup should Northern Ireland navigate two play-off matches in March, starting with a trip to Italy.

His absence is a major blow to both club and country.

The 22-year-old was seen as the natural heir to Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield when he departed for Real Madrid.

But injuries have limited Bradley’s impact this season with Arne Slot often having to turn to midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai to deputise at right-back.

Liverpool are still involved in three competitions and begin their FA Cup campaign at home to Barnsley on Monday.

Slot’s side sit fourth in the Premier League and are also on course to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

AFP