Arsenal Must ‘Attack Trophy’ In League Cup Final, Says Arteta

Mikel Arteta has urged his Arsenal team to “bring it home” as he prepares for Sunday’s League Cup final against Manchester City, desperate to shed the Gunners’ tag as nearly men.

Arsenal are on course for an unprecedented quadruple, nine points clear of second-placed City in the Premier League and with favourable quarter-final draws in the Champions League and FA Cup.

But without a trophy for six years and after three consecutive second-placed finishes in the Premier League, Arteta acknowledged his side must prove they can get over the line.

“When it comes to the crucial moments and when it comes to the moment to attack a trophy and take it and bring it home, that’s when you need your big players to step up and make the difference,” he said at his pre-match press conference.

The Spaniard said the Wembley final would be one of the “defining moments” of Arsenal’s season, expressing his confidence that his side can triumph.

“At the end of the day it is about whether you win the trophy or not,” he added. “That is the most important thing once you get to the final.

“But in order to be there you have to do a lot of things. There are a lot of things the team has done so far, but we need to prove that point, that’s clear, and it has to be done on the pitch.”

Arteta has transformed Arsenal’s fortunes since leaving his job as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City to take charge at the Emirates in 2019.

But he has won just one major trophy during his reign — leading his team to FA Cup glory in 2020 at an empty Wembley during coronavirus restrictions.

Guardiola said in his own pre-match press conference his relationship with Arteta had changed over time, but played down talk of any friction now they are title rivals.

The Arsenal boss said he is forever grateful for the opportunity he had to learn alongside Guardiola early in his coaching career.

“The fact we are never together and can never spend time together is important in our relationship, but it is not the most important,” said Arteta.

“How I feel about him and the time we had together and what he did for me, the inspiration he’s been… that is never going to change.”

Arteta hopes captain Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber will be fit enough for Wembley after missing the 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in midweek due to injury.

And he refused to confirm who would start in goal.

Guardiola said James Trafford will keep his place for City instead of number one Gianluigi Donnarumma after starting all his side’s domestic cup games this season.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been Arsenal’s goalkeeper in domestic cup competitions but plays second fiddle to David Raya in the Premier League and Champions League.