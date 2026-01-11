Martinelli’s Hat-Trick Fires Arsenal Past Portsmouth In FA Cup

Gabriel Martinelli shrugged off the backlash to his clash with stricken Liverpool defender Conor Bradley to send Arsenal into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 4-1 win at Portsmouth on Sunday.

The Championship side were dreaming of an upset against the Premier League leaders when they went in front after just three minutes through Colby Bishop.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had made 10 changes from the side that drew 0-0 with Liverpool on Thursday.

Martinelli drew stinging criticism for trying to push Bradley off the pitch in the closing stages after the Northern Irishman hit the ground with a serious knee injury.

Liverpool confirmed on Sunday that the right-back will require surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

The Brazilian apologised to Bradley after the game and did not seem affected by the furore at Fratton Park.

Arsenal could rely on their threat from set-pieces to turn the tie around.

The Pompey lead lasted only two minutes as Christian Norgaard bundled in from close range before Martinelli flicked in the first of his three goals.

Noni Madueke missed the chance to make it 3-1 from the penalty spot when the England international fired wide.

Martinelli killed the tie off early in the second period from Gabriel Jesus’ cross before completing his hat-trick from another Arsenal corner.

Darren Fletcher is looking to further his case to remain in charge of Manchester United beyond Sunday with victory over Brighton later to keep alive the Red Devils’ hopes of silverware this season.

Leeds needed a second-half fightback to beat Derby County 3-1 and book their place in the fourth round.

The Premier League side have lost just once in their last nine games to pull clear of the relegation zone.

But they were headed for defeat at half-time to second-tier Derby after Chilean international Ben Brereton Diaz drilled a strike into the bottom corner.

Joel Piroe had seen a penalty saved by Jacob Zetterstrom before Leeds fell behind, but the Dutch striker redeemed himself by playing a part in the comeback.

Jaka Bijol played the ball into the area, and Piroe’s neat step-over allowed Willy Gnonto to smash home a 55th-minute equaliser.

Just four minutes later, Piroe’s low shot was parried by Zetterstrom, and Ao Tanaka slotted in the rebound.

The visitors made sure of victory in stoppage time when James Justin rounded off a slick counter-attack.

AFP