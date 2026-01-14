2025 AFCON: Nigerians Stand With You, FG Tells Super Eagles Ahead Morocco Match

The Federal Government has rallied the Super Eagles ahead of their semi-final tie with hosts Morocco in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), asking the team to go all out for victory.

“As you prepare to face Morocco in the AFCON semi finals, I want you to know that the whole of Nigeria stands firmly with you,” Information and National Orientation Minister, Idris Mohammed, said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

“Your journey so far has been inspiring. Match after match, you have shown discipline, courage, and belief, reminding us why the Super Eagles remain one of Africa’s most respected teams.”

Nigeria will take on Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 AFCON, pushing for a second consecutive appearance in the final of the competition after they lost to Cote d’Ivoire in the 2023 edition.

To reach this stage, the West Africans beat Algeria 2-0 in the quarter-final in a dominant display that has put Nigeria as one of the favourities for the title.

Describing the Super Eagles run at the 2025 AFCON as historic, Mohammed told the players that their victories so far were not by accidents.

“They came from teamwork, confidence, and a fighting spirit. You have shown that same spirit in this tournament,” he wrote in the open letter addressed to the three-time AFCON winners.

As Eric Chelle’s led team file out against the Atlas Lions, the minister wants the Super Eagles to remember that they are not alone.

“You carry the hopes of millions of Nigerians. They believe in you and draw strength from your performances. Play with the confidence of champions, the unity of brothers, and hunger. Know your history and your worth.

“Stay focused, trust one another, and give your best from the first whistle to the last. Win every ball and fight for every chance. Never doubt what you can achieve together. You have earned your place at this stage. You possess the qualities to take it even further. Tonight, go out there and write another proud chapter in our football story. Play with heart. Play with pride. Play for Nigeria.”

Nigeria go into Wednesday’s game off the back of a winning run in the championship. They have scored 14 goals — the highest tally by any team at the AFCON.

Against the hosts, the Super Eagles face their toughest task yet in the tournament and will need the firing power of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman to overpower the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists.