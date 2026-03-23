Guinea Denies Filing Appeal Over Morocco’s 1976 AFCON Triumph

The Guinean Football Federation (FGF) has denied reports claiming that it filed an appeal with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to challenge Morocco’s 1976 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) victory.

The clarification comes after viral claims suggested that Guinea had demanded the 1976 AFCON trophy be awarded to the country, citing a reported walkout by Morocco during the final match of the tournament.

The rumours followed CAF Appeals Board’s recent decision to strip Senegal of the 2025 AFCON title and award it to Morocco.

The CAF ruling found Senegal in violation of Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations after several players walked off the pitch to protest a referee’s decision. This decision sparked widespread speculation and misinformation linking Guinea to historical contests.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the FGF described the reports as “inaccurate” and “without official basis.”

READ ALSO: CAF Strips Senegal Of 2025 AFCON Title, Crowns Morocco Champions

“In recent days, information circulating on various media, particularly social networks, has falsely suggested that Guinea had taken steps to contest the result of the match between the Syli National and Morocco during this competition,” the statement read.

“The Guinean Football Federation wishes to clarify, in a spirit of responsibility and reconciliation, that this information is inaccurate and has no official basis,” it added.

The federation also provided context on the 1976 AFCON final round. The Guinea-Morocco match took place on 14 March 1976 in Addis Ababa, under Zambian referee Nyirenda Chayu. Guinea opened the scoring in the 33rd minute through Chérif Souleymane, before Morocco equalized in the 86th minute via Ahmed Makrouh, known as “Baba.”

The tournament format was different from the modern arrangement. Only eight teams participated, split into two groups of four. The top two from each group advanced to a final round, played in a round-robin system, with the team earning the most points crowned champions. Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, and Guinea advanced to the final round.

By the last game, only Morocco and Guinea were in contention for the trophy. Guinea needed a win to claim the title, while a draw would suffice for Morocco. The late goal by Makrouh ensured a 1-1 draw, securing Morocco’s first-ever AFCON trophy.

CAF has now officially updated its records to recognise Morocco as the champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with Senegal recorded as runners-up.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Football Federation has filed an urgent appeal against the CAF Appeals Board verdict before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The Senegalese government has also called for an “independent international investigation” into alleged corruption within CAF over the ruling.