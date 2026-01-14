×

Iran Vows Fast Trials Over Protests After Trump Threat

Trump on Tuesday said that the United States would act if Iran began hanging protesters.

By Channels Television
Updated January 14, 2026
Iranians attend the funerals of security forces personnel killed in recent protests in Tehran on January 14, 2026. Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP

 

Iran on Wednesday vowed fast-track trials for people arrested over a massive wave of protests, after US President Donald Trump threatened “very strong action” if the Islamic Republic goes ahead with hangings.

International outrage has built over a crackdown on the demonstrations, which a rights group said has likely killed thousands in one of the biggest challenges yet to Iran’s clerical leadership.

Iranian authorities have insisted they have regained control of the country after successive nights of mass protests, repeatedly accusing the demonstrators of carrying out “acts of terror” of the kind committed by the Islamic State.

Anti-Iranian regime protesters hold pre-1979 Islamic Revolution Iranian flags, US flags and light their cellphones during a gathering outside the US Consulate in Milan, on January 13, 2026. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

 

Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on a visit to a prison holding protest detainees that “if a person burned someone, beheaded someone and set them on fire then we must do our work quickly”, in comments broadcast by state television.

Iranian news agencies also quoted him as saying the trials should be held in public and said he had spent five hours in a prison in Tehran to examine the cases.

Trump on Tuesday said in a CBS News interview that the United States would act if Iran began hanging protesters.

“We will take very strong action if they do such a thing,” said the American leader, who has repeatedly threatened Iran with military intervention.

“When they start killing thousands of people — and now you’re telling me about hanging. We’ll see how that’s going to work out for them,” Trump said.

Tehran called the American warnings a “pretext for military intervention”.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable event to discuss aid for farmers, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 8, 2025. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

 

Iran’s UN mission posted a statement on X, vowing that Washington’s “playbook” would “fail again”.

“US fantasies and policy toward Iran are rooted in regime change, with sanctions, threats, engineered unrest, and chaos serving as the modus operandi to manufacture a pretext for military intervention,” the post said.

Rights groups accuse the government of fatally shooting protesters and masking the scale of the crackdown with an internet blackout imposed on January 8.

“Metrics show #Iran remains offline as the country wakes to another day of digital darkness,” said internet monitor Netblocks on Wednesday in a post on X, adding that the blackout had lasted 132 hours.

Some information has trickled out of Iran, however. New videos on social media, with locations verified by AFP, showed bodies lined up in the Kahrizak morgue just south of the Iranian capital, with the corpses wrapped in black bags and distraught relatives searching for loved ones.

Tehran prosecutors have said Iranian authorities would press capital charges of “waging war against God” on some detainees.

 

Calls to halt executions

Anti-Iranian regime protesters chant slogans and hold placards during a rally outside the US Consulate in Milan on January 13, 2026. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

 

The US State Department on its Farsi language X account said 26-year-old protestor Erfan Soltani had been sentenced to be executed on Wednesday.

“Erfan is the first protester to be sentenced to death, but he won’t be the last,” the State Department said, adding more than 10,600 Iranians had been arrested.

Rights group Amnesty International called on Iran to immediately halt all executions, including Soltani’s.

Trump urged on his Truth Social platform for Iranians to “KEEP PROTESTING”, adding: “I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”

It was not immediately clear what meetings he was referring to or what the nature of the help would be.

 

‘Rising casualties’

This grab taken from handout video footage released by Iran Press on January 12, 2026, shows pro-government demonstrators rallying in Enghelab (Revolution) Square in central Tehran in a show of support for the Islamic Republic. Iranian authorities on January 12, 2026, sought to regain control of the streets with mass nationwide rallies in the wake of protests on a scale unprecedented in recent years, as alarm grew over a deadly crackdown. (Photo by IRAN PRESS / AFP) 

 

European nations have also signalled their anger over the crackdown, with France, Germany, and the United Kingdom among the countries that summoned their Iranian ambassadors, as did the European Union.

“The rising number of casualties in Iran is horrifying,” said EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, vowing further sanctions.

Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights said it had confirmed 734 people killed during the protests, including nine minors, but warned the death toll was likely far higher.

“The real number of those killed is likely in the thousands,” IHR’s director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said.

Iranian state media has said dozens of members of the security forces have been killed, with their funerals turning into large pro-government rallies.

Authorities in Tehran have announced a mass funeral ceremony in the capital on Wednesday for the “martyrs” of recent days.

Amir, an Iraqi computer scientist, returned to Baghdad on Monday and described dramatic scenes in Tehran.

“On Thursday night, my friends and I saw protesters in Tehran’s Sarsabz neighbourhood amid a heavy military presence. The police were firing rubber bullets,” he told AFP in Iraq.

Reza Pahlavi, the US-based son of Iran’s ousted shah, called on the military to stop suppressing protests.

“You are the national military of Iran, not the military of the Islamic Republic,” he said in a statement.

 

‘Serious challenge’

This handout picture released by the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him addressing the crowd during a meeting with the head of the judiciary and other officials in Tehran on July 16, 2025. (Photo by KHAMENEI.IR / AFP)

 

The government has sought to regain control of the streets with nationwide rallies that supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hailed as proof that the protest movement was defeated, calling them a “warning” to the United States.

In power since 1989 and now aged 86, Khamenei has faced significant challenges, most recently the 12-day war in June against Israel, which forced him to go into hiding.

Analysts have cautioned that it is premature to predict the immediate demise of the theocratic system, pointing to the repressive levers the leadership controls, including the Revolutionary Guard Corps, which is charged with safeguarding the Islamic revolution.

Nicole Grajewski, professor at the Sciences Po Centre for International Studies, told AFP the protests represented a “serious challenge” to the Islamic republic, but it was unclear if they would unseat the leadership, pointing to “the sheer depth and resilience of Iran’s repressive apparatus”.

