Kebbi Raises ₦80m To Support Legionnaires, Fallen Heroes’ Families

Kebbi State has raised ₦80 million to support legionnaires and families of fallen heroes.

The money was raised at the launch of the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Kebbi State.

While addressing members of the Nigerian Legion at the event held in Birnin Kebbi, Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi said the programme was dear to his administration.

Governor Idris noted that the peace and unity enjoyed in the country were products of the sacrifices made by fallen heroes.

“Last year, we launched this programme, and it is very dear to us. All of us here are beneficiaries of the sacrifices and commitment of our fallen heroes.

“I am personally a beneficiary of their sacrifices. Without them, we would not be here today,” Idris said.

READ ALSO: No More Traditional Titles Without Approval — Kebbi Govt

The governor assured the legion of the state government’s continued support, particularly in the areas of land allocation, Hajj seats, and the welfare of families of fallen heroes.

“We have taken note of the land you requested. On Hajj seats, you will be treated like any other group. On the welfare of the families of our fallen heroes, we are doing our best.

“We cannot forget them, and we will continue to improve their welfare,” he said.

The governor announced a donation of ₦50 million by the state government, adding that he and his family donated an additional ₦10 million to the cause.

Earlier, the Acting Chairman of the Nigerian Legion in the state, Ahmed Shehu, said the Remembrance Day celebration was organised not only to honour fallen heroes but also to show concern for soldiers currently serving on the frontlines.

He said the legion remained committed to ensuring that fallen heroes were remembered and recognised for their sacrifices during peacekeeping missions within and outside the country.

Shehu disclosed that the ₦50 million donated by the state government in 2025 was judiciously utilised, noting that widows of fallen heroes benefitted from the intervention, while ₦50,000 was distributed to each participant at the 2025 remembrance ceremony.

He commended the state government for donating Hajj seats to legion members in the previous year and appealed for an increase in the number of slots in 2026.

According to him, no fewer than 20,180 members of the Nigerian Legion in the state were solidly behind the governor’s development agenda and commitment to moving the state to greater heights.

Members of the State Executive Council donated ₦5 million, while the Secretary to the State Government contributed ₦500,000.

The emirates of Yauri, Argungu and Zuru donated ₦1.5 million collectively, while the Gwandu Emirate donated ₦1 million.

Other donations came from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, which gave ₦500,000; the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), ₦10.5 million; and the Association of Special Advisers, ₦1 million, among others.