Court Strikes Out Defamation Suit Against Senator Natasha

Justice Chizoba Orji of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja has struck out the defamation case against the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Udughan, filed by the Federal Government.

Justice Orji struck out the suit following an application by the prosecution lawyer, Aderonke Imana, to discontinue the case.

Counsel to Natasha, West Idahosa, subsequently moved for the matter to be struck out following the prosecution’s application for discontinuance.

READ ALSO: [Alleged Defamation] Court Grants FG’s Request To Shift Natasha’s Trial To February 23

He also urged the court to release all documents belonging to the defendant and her sureties.

The prosecution counsel did not oppose the application made by the defence counsel for the matter to be struck out.

In a short ruling, Justice Chizoba Orji struck out the suit and discharged the sureties.

She also ordered that all their documents be returned to them.