Nigeria’s Inflation Eases To 15.15% In December 2025 — NBS

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased to 15.15 per cent in December 2025, capping a year marked by slowing price pressures and early signs of stabilisation across key sectors of the economy.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) attributed the December figures in part to a review of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) methodology, aimed at better reflecting current economic realities.

Data released by the NBS on Thursday, showed the CPI rose to 131.2 in December from 130.5 in November, indicating a moderation in the pace of price increases across the economy.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation eased to 0.54%, down from 1.22% in November, signalling a reduction in the general price level.

The headline inflation, on a year-on-year basis, dropped from 17.33 per cent in November and was significantly lower than the 34.80 per cent recorded in December 2024, based on the revised base year of November 2009.

The NBS explained that the recent changes in its CPI methodology were technical and aimed at improving accuracy, adding that the adjustments should not be seen as a reflection of worsening economic conditions.