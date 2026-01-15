Shettima, Akpabio, Other Dignitaries Commemorate Armed Forces Remembrance

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day Parade and Wreath-Laying Ceremony took place at the National Arcade in Abuja on Thursday.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Senate President Benjamin Kalu, Minister of Defence Christopher Musa, and other dignitaries attended the event.

The dignitaries were led to the cenotaph in a solemn march by soldiers, where they laid a wreath in remembrance of the fallen heroes who gave their lives in service to the nation.

Prayers were also conducted for the living and fallen heroes who fought gallantly for global peace and national integration.

The prayers were led by the Director of Chaplain Services (Protestants) Army, Colonel Rev. B.P. Nyam; followed by the Director of Air Force Islamic Affairs, Group Captain H. Idris; and finally, the Director of Chaplain Services (Roman Catholic), Navy Captain Very Rev. Fr. R.C. Diala.

Following the prayers, a minute of silence was observed in honour of the fallen heroes, immediately followed by the firing of the artillery gun.

The wreath-laying ceremony, which involves the placing of flowers at a memorial site, then commenced at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Leading the wreath-laying ceremony was Vice President Kashim Shettima, who solemnly proceeded to lay the wreath, accompanied by the Commander of the Guards Brigade, Brigadier General Adebisi Onasanya.

Next to lay wreaths were the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

Following them, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, laid her wreath, immediately succeeded by the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd), and the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Abbas Salaheeden, High Commissioner of the Republic of Cameroon.

The Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, and the Inspector General of Police also participated in laying wreaths to honour the fallen heroes.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration (AFRDC) is observed annually on 15 January. It serves to honor veterans of World War I and II, as well as the Nigerian Civil War, and to commemorate the servicemen of the Nigerian Armed Forces.