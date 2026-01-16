Four Rivers Assembly Lawmakers Make U-Turn, Back Impeachment Proceeding Against Fubara

Four members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have reversed their earlier position on the impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

Speaking at a press conference in Port Harcourt on Friday, the lawmakers reaffirmed support for the impeachment process against the duo.

According to the lawmakers, Fubara has shown no remorse over the allegations levelled against him by the assembly.

One of them, the Minority Leader, Sylvanus Nwankwo, representing Omuma constituency, accused the governor of failing to seek a political solution to the protracted crisis rocking the oil-rich state.

He accused the governor and his deputy of deploying their aides to attack members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“Recall that on January 12, myself and my colleague, Peter Abbey, addressed the press, wherein we made a plea to our colleagues to seek a political solution to this impasse that is going on between the Assembly and the governor,” he said.

“During the pendency of this appeal, we found out that the governor and the deputy have all implored their media boys and aides to continuously attack the Rivers State House of Assembly instead of seeking a political solution that we offered.

“It is on this basis that I, and my fellow colleague, are saying that the impeachment proceeding should continue. We have rescinded our plea,” he added.

Corroborating Nwankwo’s claim, Abbey admitted that the governor has been attacking Rivers Assembly members.

He accused the governor and his deputy of violating the constitution, thus backing their impeachment.

“I am an Ijaw man like the governor, we should not ethnicise this. It is simply a constitutional matter,” Abbey stated. “We are saying that the process should continue.”

On her part, the Deputy Minority Leader, Barile Nwakoh, alleged that the governor and his deputy were adamant on violating the constitution.

She accused the duo of intimidating the lawmakers, describing the situation as bad for democracy.

Nwakoh, who represents Khana Constituency I, however, commended President Bola Tinubu for his earlier intervention in the Rivers State crisis.

“Regrettably, the governor and deputy governor have sent signals to us that they are not prepared to retrace their steps and govern in line with the constitution; they are adamant.

“Their strategy is to intimidate us into withdrawing the impeachment process for the third time while they continue their infractions on the Constitution and the law. On this note, we are continuing with the impeachment process,” she stated.

The fourth lawmaker, Emilia Lucky-Amadi, said she and her three other colleague rescinded their decision because the governor disregarded them and failed to explore a political solution to the crisis.

“The governor and deputy are ignoring us; they are insisting that they will not govern in line with the constitution, and nothing will happen.

“There are strong indications that they are adamant with their decisions to continue with illegal actions and are boasting that we do not matter and cannot perform oversight functions,” Lucky-Amadi, who represents Obio/Akpor II Constituency, stated.

The House intiated impeachment proceedings against Fubara and Odu, alleging gross misconduct.

It also voted in favour of the inauguration of a probe panel by the Chief Judge of the state against the governor and his deputy on Friday.