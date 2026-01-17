I Am Honoured To Be On Trump’s Gaza ‘Board Of Peace’ — Blair

Former UK prime minister Tony Blair said Saturday he was “honoured” to be tapped by US leader Donald Trump to a fledgling board to help rebuild Gaza.

“I thank President Trump for his leadership in establishing the Board of Peace and am honoured to be appointed to its Executive Board,” the veteran politician and former UN quartet Middle East envoy said in a statement sent to AFP.

Trump has already declared himself the chair of a “Board of Peace” and on Friday announced its full membership that will include Blair as well as senior Americans — Kushner, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Steve Witkoff, Trump’s business partner turned globe-trotting negotiator.

AFP