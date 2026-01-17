Lagos Govt Announces 18-Week Maintenance Of Mazamaza Bridge

The Lagos government has announced an 18-week maintenance program for Mazamaza Bridge along the Lagos–Badagry Expressway.

The move comes against the backdrop of plans to eventually demolish and rebuild the bridge as part of Blue Line Rail Phase 2, a 14-kilometre extension from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

In a statement on Friday, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, noted that the repair will begin on Monday, 19 January 2026.

According to the statement, the repairs will cover both the Toll and Service Lanes in both directions, targeting expansion joints and other key bridge elements.

The bridge will not be fully closed at any point, and traffic will be managed through strategic diversions across the Toll Lane, BRT Lane, and Service Lane.

“The Lagos State Government has released a traffic diversion plan for the maintenance works on the expansion joints and bridge elements of Mazamaza Bridge, both Service Lane and Toll Lane along the Lagos–Badagry Carriageway, inbound and outbound, commencing from Monday, 19 January 2026 to Thursday, 28 May 2026 (18 weeks),” the statement read in part.

The maintenance will be carried out in multiple phases to ensure minimal disruption to traffic. A preliminary phase is scheduled from January 24–30 to prepare the work zones and assess traffic management needs.

This will be followed by Phases 1–4, covering repairs on the inbound Badagry lanes from January 31 to March 30, and Phases 5–8, focusing on the inbound Lagos lanes from March 31 to June 2.

Motorists are advised to expect lane restrictions and plan their journeys accordingly, as the phased maintenance is scheduled to run through 28 May 2026, covering the entire bridge in both directions.

Traffic Arrangements

The Lagos government outlined temporary traffic measures as the bridge undergoes phased maintenance on both the inbound and outbound Lagos–Badagry Carriageway.

Badagry-bound traffic (Phases 1–4)

In Phases 1–2, vehicles will use the BRT Corridor while work is ongoing on the Toll Lane, rejoining it shortly past the construction zone.

When repairs shift to the BRT Corridor, traffic will move via the Toll Lane and return to the BRT Corridor beyond the work area.

In Phases 3–4, Service Lane repairs will reduce traffic to one of two lanes, with full access restored after the work zone. Once completed, work will move to the lanes heading into Lagos.

Lagos-bound traffic (Phases 5–8)

Traffic will follow a similar pattern on Lagos-bound lanes. During Toll Lane repairs, vehicles will divert to the BRT Corridor, rejoining the original lane 50 metres past the site.

When the BRT Corridor is under maintenance, traffic will move via the Toll Lane and return beyond the repair zone. Final Service Lane repairs will reduce traffic to one lane, with normal flow resuming after completion.

Drivers were urged to follow traffic signs and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) instructions to ensure safety and smooth movement throughout the 18-week maintenance period.

In December 2024, Director of Rail Transport at the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Olasunkanmi Okusaga, during a progress report broadcast on Channels Television, noted that structural tests on the bridge revealed that it lacks the strength to support railway operations, prompting the decision to construct a new bridge. The project involves installing 66 piers as foundational supports.

Okusaga had said the new Mazamaza Bridge was designed to international standards and was expected to have a lifespan of 75 years or more, ensuring long-term durability and safety for rail operations.