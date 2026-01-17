Tinubu Laying Foundations For Long-Term Growth — Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu is laying a strong foundation for long-term growth and shared prosperity.

A statement issued in Abuja by the minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Malam Rabiu Ibrahim, noted that Idris stated this when he received members of the Grassroots Advocacy for Tinubu (GAT) 2027 on a courtesy visit.

“The administration has taken bold and sometimes difficult decisions to place Nigeria on a more sustainable path.

”Early signs of recovery are becoming evident across key sectors of the economy.

“These steps were taken to stabilise the economy and restore confidence.

“What we are seeing today are the foundations for long-term growth and shared prosperity.

“As a result, Nigeria’s improving economic outlook must be protected through unity, responsible communication, and collective support for national policies.

“I want to warn that distorted narratives about the country hurt investors’ confidence and slow development. We must speak positively and truthfully about Nigeria.

”When we project stability and unity, we attract investments and create opportunities for our people,” Idris said.

The minister commended the GAT 2027 group for its civic engagement and acceptance of responsibility in supporting accurate public information.

He also welcomed the group’s proposal for a partnership with the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation Agency in the areas of public enlightenment, youth engagement, and strategic communication.

According to him, advocacy groups play an important role in helping government policies reach the grassroots.

He described effective communication as essential to national stability and development.

The minister also reaffirmed the president’s commitment to making Nigeria work for all citizens, regardless of religion or background.

Idris assured the delegation that the ministry would continue to work with credible groups to ensure accurate information is widely shared.

GAT 2027 National Coordinator, Prof. Ochugudu Ipuele, in his remarks, stated that the group had come to formally brief the minister on its activities.

He also said the visit was to show solidarity with his mandate of informing Nigerians and clarifying government policies.

“We are here to solidarise with you on the mandate you have for Nigeria, which is to inform the country, clarify government policies, and take information to the grassroots.

“The group is committed to supporting President Bola Tinubu’s policies by countering distorted narratives, especially during election periods, and by engaging young people.

“This group is poised to respond in real time to false or misleading information in the public space and to engage the youth,” he said.