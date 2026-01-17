Trump Threatens Europe With Tariffs Over Greenland As Protesters Rally

US President Donald Trump on Saturday escalated his quest to acquire Greenland, threatening multiple European nations with tariffs of up to 25 per cent until his purchase of the Danish territory is achieved.

Trump’s threats came as thousands of people protested in the capital of Greenland against his wish to acquire the mineral-rich island at the gateway to the Arctic.

Thousands more protested in Copenhagen and other Danish cities.

The US president aimed his ire at Denmark, a fellow NATO member, as well as several European countries that have deployed troops in recent days to the vast autonomous territory with a population of 57,000.

If realised, Trump’s threats against Washington’s NATO partners would create unprecedented tension within the alliance.

From February 1, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland would be subject to a 10-per cent tariff on all goods sent to the United States, Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network.

“On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland,” he wrote.

“These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable.

“Therefore, it is imperative that, in order to protect Global Peace and Security, strong measures be taken so that this potentially perilous situation ends quickly and without question,” Trump said.

Trump added that he was “immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries.”

‘Make America Go Away’

In Nuuk, thousands of people, including the territory’s prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, waved Greenlandic flags, chanted slogans and sang traditional Inuit songs under light rain.

Many wore caps with the words “Make America Go Away”, a riff on Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

“We don’t want Trump invading Greenland; that is the message,” 44-year-old nurse Paarniq Larsen Strum said at the Nuuk rally, calling the situation “nerve-wracking”.

“We demand respect for our country’s right to self-determination and for us as a people,” added protest organiser Avijaja Rosing-Olsen.

In Copenhagen, charity worker Kirsten Hjoernholm, 52, said it was important to show unity with Greenlanders.

“You cannot be bullied by an ally. It’s about international law,” she said.

Around her, demonstrators waved the flags of Denmark and Greenland while chanting “Kalaallit Nunaat!” — the vast Arctic island’s name in Greenlandic.

Some also held placards saying “USA already has too much ICE,” referring to Trump’s deployment of federal immigration officers in US cities, while others chanted “Greenland is not for sale.”

US ‘Security’ Claims

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the United States needs Greenland for US “national security.” He also claims that Denmark is incapable of ensuring the territory’s security, notably from China and Russia.

France said the military exercise in Greenland was designed to show the world that they will defend the territory.

Denmark said the US had been invited to join the drill.

It was not immediately clear what authority the US president would invoke to impose the threatened tariffs of up to 25 per cent.

Since returning to the presidency, Trump has unleashed sweeping tariffs on goods from virtually all trading partners to address what Washington says are unfair trade practices and as a tool to press governments on US concerns.

Washington and the European Union struck a deal last summer to lower US tariffs on key European goods, with the deal currently being implemented.

Also on Saturday, a delegation of US lawmakers was wrapping up a visit to Copenhagen for talks with Greenlandic and Danish politicians.

The group, led by Democratic Senator Chris Coons, told reporters that Trump’s stance was misguided and not backed by the majority of Americans.

It is also roundly rejected by Greenlanders, 85 per cent of whom — according to the latest poll published in January 2025 — oppose the territory joining the United States. Only six per cent were in favour.