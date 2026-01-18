AFCON Final Live Updates: Senegal Vs Morocco

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which began with 24 teams, is set to reach its climax as two sides battle for the ultimate prize at the 69,000-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Hosts Morocco and Senegal, both former champions, will be aiming to add a second AFCON title to their history when they clash in tonight’s final, with football fans across the world anticipating a thrilling contest for the coveted trophy.

While Senegal claimed their only AFCON title in 2021 in Cameroon, it has been 50 years since hosts Morocco last lifted the trophy, setting the stage for a gruelling battle as both teams chase a second continental crown.

Channels Television brings you live updates from the AFCON 2025 final between Senegal and Morocco. Kindly refresh this page for a blow-by-blow account of this highly anticipated encounter.

90+2′ Senegal goal overruled due to foul. Senegal almost land a late winner, but it is quickly turned away by the referee!

89′ Morocco make a change: El Yamiq replaces the injured, tearful Masina.

86′ Papa Gueye misses! He mishits a volley from outside the box.

77′ Senegal make first changes: Mbaye, Sarr, and Seck replace Ndiaye, Mendy, and Camara.

66′ Morocco win a corner! Hakimi’s cross is cleared, but El Aynaoui goes down bleeding after a clash with Diouf. Play paused. Senegal 0:0 Morocco.

63′ Morocco miss again! El Kaabi’s shot is blocked, then Ezzalzouli fires over. Senegal survive. Senegal 0:0 Morocco

59′ El Kaabi misses! He’s left with an easy chance but shoots wide. Senegal stay in the game.

51′ Senegal handle a dangerous second corner as Morocco grows into the half.

50′ Morocco win an early corner in the second half. Hakimi swings it in, El Khannous keeps it alive, but Senegal clears for another right-side corner. Senegal 0:0 Morocco

45′ Second half begins

It is Senegal that get us underway this time, and interestingly, no changes from either side so far.

Half-time: Senegal 0:0 Morocco

Despite both sides having three shots each, Senegal have been the more threatening, with Bounou producing two brilliant saves to keep Morocco in the game.

38′ Bounou to the rescue! Ndiaye breaks free on the right and fires at the far post, but the keeper blocks with his right shin to force a corner. Morocco clears the danger.

33′ Ezzalzouli with a free kick into the box, but it sails over.

He puts too much height and curl on it, and it drifts past the back post for a Senegal goal kick.

31′ Mazraoui is taken down! Ndiaye’s late challenge sends the Manchester United defender crashing to the ground in obvious pain.

Morocco earns a free kick on the left flank

24′ First yellow of the match goes to Camara after a late sliding tackle on El Aynaoui, leaving Moroccan players and fans fuming.

14′ Saibari’s effort flashes wide of the target. Salibari, cutting in from the left, lets fly with a fierce shot, but it sails well wide of the near post. Still Senegal 0:0 Morocco.

9′ Morocco attacks! Ezzalzouli plays a squared ball into the box, but it goes begging.

6′ Senegal secure the first corner of the match. It is delivered from the left side towards the back post.

The ball finds Papa Gueye, who tries to direct his header across goal, but Bounou is able to push away the opportunity for a right-side corner.

20:20 Kick Off