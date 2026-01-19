Greenland: EU To Retaliate Against Trump’s Proposed Tariff

Europe is preparing countermeasures against US President Donald Trump’s “blackmail” after he threatened tariffs against several countries over their opposition to his designs on Greenland, Germany’s vice chancellor said Monday.

“We will not allow ourselves to be blackmailed,” said Lars Klingbeil, at a Berlin press conference alongside the French economy and finance minister, Roland Lescure.

“Europe will respond with a united, clear response, and we are now preparing countermeasures together with our European partners.”

Trump vowed on Saturday to hit European countries — including Denmark, of which Greenland is an autonomous territory — with tariffs of up to 25 percent unless Greenland is ceded to the United States.

Britain, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden already hit back at the threat in a joint statement at the weekend.

Klingbeil said Europe’s response could have three main strands.

First, the current tariff deal with the United States would be put on hold, he said.

Second, European tariffs on imports from the United States, currently suspended until early February, could come into force, said Klingbeil, who is also Germany’s finance minister.

And thirdly, the EU should consider using its toolbox of instruments that can be deployed to respond to “economic blackmail” against Washington, he added.

Lescure agreed with Klingbeil that Trump’s threat amounted to “blackmail”.

“Blackmail between allies of 250 years, blackmail between friends, is obviously unacceptable,” said the French minister.

“We Europeans must remain united and coordinated in our response and, above all, be prepared to make full use of the instruments” of the European Union, he said.

“We are determined to defend our sovereignty.”

Lescure said a meeting of G7 finance ministers would be convened in the coming days to discuss pressing issues, including Greenland. France is the current chair of the grouping, and the United States is a member.

Klingbeil stressed that the “limit has been reached” when it came to the US leader making threats.

“We are constantly experiencing a new confrontation that President Trump is seeking,” he said.

READ ALSO: Dele Alake Re-Elected As Africa Minerals Group Chair

Trump Envoy Disinvited From Dog Race

Greenland’s dogsled federation said Monday that the new US special envoy to the Arctic island had been disinvited to its annual race, as Washington repeatedly threatens to take over the autonomous Danish territory.

Jeff Landry had been invited to attend the race by a private Greenlandic tour operator, an invitation the KNQK federation has previously called “totally inappropriate”.

“KNQK has been informed that the tourism company that invited Governor Jeff Landry from the United States has unilaterally withdrawn its invitation,” it wrote on Facebook overnight Sunday to Monday.

“This is reassuring,” it added.

A year ago, US Vice President JD Vance’s wife, Usha Vance, had planned to attend the dogsled race during an uninvited visit to Greenland.

Her plans were cancelled amid strong opposition in Denmark, and replaced by a visit with her husband, JD Vance, and a delegation to the US Pitiffuk military base in the northwest of the island.

AFP