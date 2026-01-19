Ilorin’s Chief Imam Sheikh Saliu Dies At 75

The Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Saliu, has passed away at the age of 75.

His death was confirmed on Monday by the cleric’s Chief Secretary, Dr. Abdulazeez Arowona.

According to him, the respected Islamic scholar died after decades of service to Islam and the Ilorin Emirate.

Born in 1950 in Ilorin, Kwara State, Saliu dedicated his life to Islamic scholarship and religious leadership. He became the 12th Chief Imam of the Ilorin Emirate in 1983, a position he held for over 40 years.

Emir Of Ilorin Mourns

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has expressed deep sadness over the demise of the Chief Imam of Ilorin.

Sulu-Gambari, in a condolence message issued by his Press Secretary, Dr. Abdulazeez Arowona, described the demise of the cleric as a colossal loss to the Ilorin Emirate, the entire Muslim Ummah, and humanity in general.

“Inna lillahi waina ilaehi roji’un, it is with total submission to the will of Almighty Allah that we receive the news of the demise of the 12th Chief of Ilorin, Shaykh Muhammad Bashir Imam Solih Onida OON.

“He was a cleric with unique features, intelligence, honesty, loyalty, dedication, and tolerance. His demise has caused us in Ilorin Emirate great sadness of no particular measure. We reflect on his lifetime as a man of great of honour and piety.

“Late Imam Solih was full of wisdom, and he was notable for unifying the entire Muslim clerics as well as promoting inter-religious harmony in the state.

“The Janazah will hold at the Palace Square of the Emir of Ilorin by 4 pm today, Monday, 19th January 2026.”

Sulu-Gambari therefore prayed Almighty Allah to grant Solih absolute forgiveness, accept his good deeds, and admit him into Al-janatul firdaos.