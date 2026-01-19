Kano Gov Abba Yusuf Meets Tinubu At Aso Rock

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, met with President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja on Monday.

The governor was seen arriving at the President’s office at 4:13 p.m. local time.

After spending over three hours in the President’s office, the Governor emerged but declined to comment when State House correspondents asked about the purpose of his visit.

The visit comes amid reports of his possible defection from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recently, Kano politics has been thrown into fresh tension following reports of a planned defection by Governor Yusuf, from the NNPP to the APC, a move strongly opposed by the party’s leadership and its national leader, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The development has sparked internal disagreements within the NNPP, particularly between supporters of the governor and loyalists of the Kwankwasiyya movement founded by Kwankwaso.

READ ALSO: Crisis Rocks NNPP As Kwankwaso, Kano Gov Disagree Over Alleged Defection

In a press statement issued on behalf of the NNPP in Kano State and at the national level in December 2025, the party said it was fully aware of the unfolding political situation and does not support any defection to the APC.

“We are aware of the developments happening here in Kano State concerning some individuals who intend to defect to the APC,” the NNPP Kano State Chairman, Hon. Hashim Suleiman Dungurawa, said.

“I want to make it clear that the Kano State party, the national party, and our national leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, together with other leaders, do not approve of what is happening.”

Dungurawa disclosed that the party made several efforts to persuade those involved to remain patient and stay within the NNPP in the interest of the people of Kano State.

“We did everything within our power to persuade them to be patient and not defect to the APC, because of our responsibility to them and our responsibility to the people of Kano,” he stated.

Also speaking in December, Kwankwaso issued a stern warning to party members contemplating defection, declaring that political betrayal has never yielded lasting success.

In a viral video from the meeting with his supporters, Kwankwaso said he was not surprised by the alleged moves, noting that history offers clear lessons to politicians who abandon the party.

“I want to remind those who left us that nobody has betrayed us and succeeded,” Kwankwaso said. “Political history is very clear on this matter. Those who think they can rise by betraying the people and the movement they came from should reflect deeply.”

The NNPP leader stressed that defections would not weaken the party, insisting that its strength lies with the people rather than individual office holders.

“I am not disturbed by these developments,” he added. “What matters most is the support of the masses, not the movement of a few politicians who are chasing personal interests.”

Kwankwaso also pointed to the large turnout of supporters at the gathering as proof that the NNPP and the Kwankwasiyya Movement continue to enjoy strong grassroots support across Kano State.

“You can see with your own eyes the number of people who came here today,” he said. “This is evidence that our movement is alive, strong, and firmly rooted among the people of Kano.”

Despite the growing speculation around possible defections, Kwankwaso maintained that the NNPP remains focused on its core principles and would continue to serve as a platform for progressive politics in the state and beyond.