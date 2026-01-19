VIDEO: Shettima Formally Unveils Nigeria House In Davos

Vice President Kashim Shettima has formally opened the Nigeria House in Davos as the 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF) kicks off in Switzerland.

The unveiling, which took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, marks the first time Nigeria is establishing a House in Davos.

The Nigeria House is designed to serve as a strategic hub for engaging global investors and promoting key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The facility will provide a platform for investment discussions, partnerships and policy engagements aimed at attracting foreign direct investment into the country.

Members of the Nigerian delegation, alongside foreign partners and stakeholders, were present at the official opening of the Nigeria House.

Speaking on the initiative, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, said Nigeria is showcasing four major investment areas at the forum—solid minerals, sustainable agriculture, the creative industry and the digital economy.

Watch video of the unveiling below: