Nigeria’s Capital Importation Rose 75% To $21 Billion In First 10 Months Of 2025 – FG

Nigeria recorded a total capital importation of approximately $21 billion in the first ten months of 2025, representing a 75 per cent increase from the $12 billion recorded in 2024 and a more than 425 per cent rise from under $4 billion in 2023.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Jumoke Oduwole, during the budget defence of the ministry before the House Committee on Commerce on Wednesday.

Speaking further, the minister said the ministry conducted more than 100 bilateral investment engagements both domestically and internationally, strengthening ties with new partners such as the UAE, Brazil, and Japan, as well as longstanding strategic partners, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

She highlighted that UK investors accounted for approximately 65 per cent of Nigeria’s foreign capital inflows in 2025.

On trade and exports, Mrs. Oduwole informed lawmakers that Nigeria recorded a trade surplus in 2025, with total trade valued at approximately ₦113 trillion in the first three quarters.

Exports grew by about 11 per cent year-on-year to $6.1 billion, marking the highest ever in both value and volume.

Capital importation into Nigeria includes foreign direct investment (FDI), portfolio investment, and other forms of investment.

The United Kingdom emerged as the leading source of these investments.