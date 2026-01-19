Super Eagles Rise To 26th Spot In FIFA World Ranking

The Super Eagles have soared to the 26th spot in the latest FIFA World Ranking, released on Monday by the football governing body.

The ranking, disclosed on FIFA’s website on Monday, marks a remarkable 12-place jump.

The Eagles also recorded a +79.09 points gain.

Nigeria’s rise from 38th followed the team’s remarkable campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Super Eagles finished third after edging the Pharaohs of Egypt last Saturday.

The Eric Chelle side ran a campaign, considered by many as excellent, showing coordination and teamwork.

Nigeria lost only one of their seven matches, following a semi-final defeat to hosts Morocco in a penalty shootout.

But a third-place finish gave the Eagles consolation.

Meanwhile, the top 10 in the latest FIFA ranking are the regulars.

They are Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, the Netherlands, Morocco, Belgium, and Germany.

In Africa, the top 10 countries are Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Tunisia, Congo DR, and Mali.

Nigeria’s rise on the global football stage has become impossible to ignore, and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations stands as a vivid testament to that ascent.

Their performance did more than elevate Nigeria’s standing at AFCON; it showcased a team that has evolved into a powerhouse of African football, blending homegrown grit with global experience and capturing the attention of football fans worldwide.

The Federal Government has praised the Super Eagles for their fighting spirit and commendable showing at the Africa Cup of Nations.

It said the Super Eagles’ performance reflected discipline, unity and resilience, values he noted resonate strongly with the Nigerian spirit.

“Football has its highs and lows, but your effort, commitment, and fighting spirit throughout this tournament have earned the respect and gratitude of Nigerians at home and abroad.

“You reminded us that wearing the green and white is about courage, unity, and never giving up. Hold your heads high. Learn from this experience, stay united, and return stronger,” the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said in a statement.