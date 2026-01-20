Jesus Fires Arsenal Past Inter Into Champions League Last 16

Gabriel Jesus pushed Arsenal into the last 16 of the Champions League with a double in Tuesday’s 3-1 win at Inter Milan which made the Gunners mathematically sure of a top-eight finish.

Two close-range finishes in the first half gave Arsenal a deserved seventh straight league phase win at the San Siro and manager Mikel Arteta a selection conundrum with Manchester United visiting the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Jesus started in place of summer signing Viktor Gyokeres, who has struggled this season but made sure of the win with a fine shot in the 84th minute, and the former Manchester City striker offered a threat all game.

The 28-year-old had only started twice this season before Tuesday’s win but appears to be back to his best after coming back from a cruciate ligament tear which kept him out of action for nearly a year.

Arsenal are now on 21 points and were effectively in the last 16 before kick-off as 16 points was enough to be in the top eight last season.

But the 28-year-old was key to Arsenal going six points clear at the top of the classification ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich’s home fixture with Union Saint-Gilloise on Wednesday night.

Inter, who levelled through a fabulous Petar Sucic strike in the 18th minute, sit eighth after losing a third straight match in Europe’s elite club competition for the first time in their history.

The Serie A leaders look set to drop out of the top eight on Wednesday with five teams that can overtake them, and their maximum possible points tally of 15 — should they win at Borussia Dortmund next week — makes a playoff spot likely.

More worryingly it was another big game defeat for Cristian Chivu’s team who have struggled in high-profile contests and were sloppy for both of Jesus’ goals.

Arsenal looked like they would stroll to victory when Jesus poked home the Gunners’ opener in the 10th minute, the Brazilian pouncing on Jurrien Timber’s mishit shot to score his first Champions League goal November 2023.

But his goal was quickly cancelled out by Sucic’s thumping drive as Inter abandoned their initial cautious strategy and began to cause Arsenal problems.

Sucic spurned a perfect chance to unleash another shot in the 27th minute when sent charging through by Lautaro Martinez, but he dawdled and then played a poor pass to Marcus Thuram who slashed his effort high and wide.

Inter were punished for spurning that opportunity four minutes later by Jesus, who was left completely unmarked near the goalline for one of Arsenal’s special set-piece routines.

Bukayo Saka’s deep, looping corner was headed back onto the crossbar by Leandro Trossard and the ball fell straight to Jesus who made no mistake.

Inter didn’t roll over, with Federico Dimarco and substitute Pio Esposito both going close with angled drives, but Gyokeres struck on the break to seal the deal and allow fans to look ahead to United.

AFP