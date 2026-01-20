Nigeria’s Cooking Gas Market Supply Hits Historic 5,201mt/d In December

Nigeria’s total daily supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, to the local market averaged 5.2 thousand metric tonnes per day in December 2025, the highest monthly level recorded for a particular year.

In a fact sheet of the midstream and downstream sector for December 2025, released by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the rise in supply was driven by improved market logistics and heightened demand during the festive peak consumption period.

Analysis of the data revealed that domestic producers, including NLNG, Dangote Refinery, and other gas processing plants operating across the country, contributed 3.7 thousand mt/d, or roughly 71 % of the total supply.

Domestic output in December 2025 stood at 3.7 thousand metric tonnes per day, lower than the peak of 4.5 thousand mt/d recorded in July and the 4.4 thousand mt/d achieved in August 2025.

Importers, once dominant players, now supplied the remaining 1.5 thousand mt/d, accounting for approximately 29 % of the December total.

Cooking gas importation during the period in view dropped slightly to 1.5 thousand mt/d both in absolute share and relative dependence compared to November, 1.6 thousand mt/d.

On the other hand, the data further showed that average daily consumption of LPG in December 2025 was 4,380 metric tonnes per day, with retail price per KG of ₦1120 – ₦ 1,600.

The NMDPRA’s data showed strong upstream performance, with NLNG Trains 1–6 (design capacity of 3.5 Bscf/day) recording an 82.67% utilisation rate, supported by the Gbaran-Ubie Gas Plant (capacity 1.259 Bscf/day), which achieved 86.36% utilisation.

This development is alongside contributions from MPNU BRT (0.690 Bscf/day), Escravos Gas Plant (38.71% utilisation), Soku Gas Plant (0.600 Bscf/day, 105.69% utilisation), and Obite Gas Plant (0.554 Bscf/day, 53.15% utilisation).