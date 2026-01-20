Royals Visit Deadly Train Crash Site As Spain Mourns

Dressed in dark clothing, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia shook hands with emergency services workers near the spot where the mangled wreckage of the two trains remains.

The royal couple were scheduled to visit injured passengers later on Tuesday at a hospital in the nearby city of Cordoba.

Santiago Salvador, a Portuguese national who broke a leg in the accident, said he felt lucky to be alive.

“I was thrown through the carriage, it felt like being on a carousel,” Salvador, his face covered in cuts, told Portuguese state television RTP.

“It was a very tragic accident; it looked like hell. There were people who were very seriously injured.”

Broken Rail

Heavy machinery was deployed on Monday to lift the most severely damaged train carriages and give rescuers better access.

The head of Andalusia’s regional government, Juan Manuel Moreno, had warned it could take another until Wednesday “to know with certainty how many deaths have resulted from this terrible accident”.

It was Spain’s deadliest train accident since 2013, when 80 people died after a train veered off a curved section of track outside the northwestern city of Santiago de Compostela.

Flags flew at half-mast on public buildings, television anchors wore black, and cabinet ministers curtailed public appearances as Spain observed the first of three days of national mourning.